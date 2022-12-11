Home page politics

Of: Fabian Mueller

Switzerland has banned Germany from supplying cheetah ammunition to Ukraine. Now the Federal Republic is going on a confrontation – and is looking for new suppliers.

Bern/Berlin – At the beginning of November, Switzerland banned Germany from passing on cheetah ammunition. Now there are increasing signs of a German counterattack: the Federal Republic is apparently threatening to stop buying equipment from the Confederates. This is reported by the Swiss broadcaster SRF.

The background: Germany wanted to deliver 12,400 rounds of Swiss-made ammunition to the Ukraine, but Switzerland refused, citing its neutrality. The Gepard tanks are already in use in Ukraine for air defense.

So far, Germany has been by far the largest buyer of Swiss-made military equipment. Should the Federal Republic forego arms deals in the future, “that would be fatal for the Swiss arms industry,” said Councilor of States Werner Salzmann from the Swiss People’s Party (SVP) the SRF. However, he only assumes a “threat”. “Germany must accept that we have a right of neutrality,” said Salzmann.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) visits the training program for Ukrainian soldiers on the Gepard anti-aircraft gun tank and climbs onto a Gepard tank. (Archive image) © Marcus Brandt/dpa

Dispute between Germany and Switzerland over ammunition: the Federal Republic is looking for new supply partners

With the criticism of Switzerland, Germany is probably also distracting from its own problems, Salzmann continues. “Their ammunition supply is very small and they don’t have enough modern and well-equipped weapons.” The chairwoman of the Defense Committee in the Bundestag, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, recently indicated that Germany wants to look around for new suppliers of armaments.

“The world has been different in terms of security policy since February 24, and Germany must immediately check the relevant delivery routes when ordering ammunition, and change or adjust them if necessary,” said Strack-Zimmermann of the dpa and demanded: “Reliability in this situation is essential. Chancellor Olaf Scholz had also called for a more crisis-proof structure in the armaments industry. Military material must be available when you need it, said Scholz.

Cheetah tank: Switzerland refuses to supply ammunition to Ukraine

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Defense gave the SRF information that could be understood as a threat to Switzerland: “The Bundeswehr procures as required. Appropriate end-use regulations generally play a role and will also be given greater consideration in procurement in the future.”

On Monday, the Ministry of Defense then tweeted: “The security situation in Europe requires a rethink.” And published a contract for the self-protection of aircraft: “Made in Germany”. That may nevertheless have referred to the general situation in the Ukraine war. Scholz once again presented his view of the “global turning point” on Monday. (fmü)