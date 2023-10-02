German Chancellor Olaf Scholz could not name the exact cost of fuel at German gas stations during a meeting with residents of Hamburg. TASS reported this on Monday, October 2.

“The prices are again very high. But I don’t know the exact current price right now. I think that for some types [топлива] about 1.80 euros,” the chancellor answered a question about the cost of gasoline in Germany during a discussion with city residents.

According to the All-German Automobile Club ADAC, the average cost of Super E10 gasoline is 1,875 euros, diesel – 1,847 euros. The price of the most common brand Super E5 ranges from 1.85 to 1.96 euros. In 2022, gasoline prices at gas stations in Germany reached their maximum, the average cost was 1.86 euros, or 34 cents more than a year earlier.

Earlier on Sunday, October 1, it was reported that the cost of gasoline and diesel fuel in the United States had increased due to restrictions on oil exports by Russia and Saudi Arabia. On September 21, the Russian government temporarily limited the export of gasoline and diesel fuel to stabilize the domestic market.