Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) fell while jogging. © Bodo Marks/dpa/Archive

Chancellor Scholz hated sports at school. He didn’t start running and rowing until he was about 40 years old. Jogging is “incredibly good for him,” he says. Now he’s hurt himself.

Berlin/Wiesbaden – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) fell while jogging and suffered bruises on his face. That’s why he canceled his participation in the election campaign of the Hessian SPD and its top candidate Nancy Faeser this Sunday.

According to a government spokeswoman, the chancellor will be able to hold public appointments again from Monday. The first is the St. Michael annual reception of the German Bishops’ Conference in Berlin, to which several cabinet members are expected. On Tuesday, Scholz will be at the International Motor Show in Munich.

The chancellor jogs and rows in his free time – if his busy schedule allows it. He also goes hiking with his wife Britta Ernst on vacation and occasionally rides his bike. However, he is a late starter when it comes to sports. “When I was at school I hated sports, today I jog as often as I can,” he writes on the website that he runs as a member of the Bundestag. He tries to make time to exercise two or three times a week.

Wife got it running

In the program “Brigitte live”, Scholz said during the 2021 election campaign that his wife Britta Ernst got him running when he was around 40 years old. “She said I have to do something, it can’t go on like this.” He doesn’t listen to music while jogging and doesn’t carry any measuring devices for his heart rate or speed with him. “I don’t really think much about stuff either,” he said. But he feels “incredibly good” when running, he just enjoys it.

The “Frankfurter Rundschau” and the “Bild” newspaper first reported on his fall. The official start of the election campaign of the Hessian SPD in Bad Homburg should take place on Sunday as planned. Instead of Scholz, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) wanted to support his cabinet colleague, Interior Minister Faeser. dpa