Chancellor Scholz answers questions from the capital’s press. Coalition quarrels, AfD poll high, Ukraine war – all of this should be an issue. The news ticker.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) speaks to journalists in Berlin

At citizen dialogue: Scholz comments on the speed limit and Klingbeil’s marriage splitting proposal

Berlin – Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz will answer questions from journalists in the capital on Friday (July 14) shortly before his vacation. The traditional summer press conference on current topics of domestic and foreign policy, which starts at 11 a.m., is likely to deal with the turbulence of the past few weeks in the traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP.

In addition to the Ukraine war, the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, which ended on Wednesday (July 12) is also likely to play a role. Scholz will attend the EU-Latin America summit in Brussels early next week and then go on vacation in other European countries. The resort has not yet been announced.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks in the federal press conference during the summer press conference in 2022. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Before the summer press conference: Scholz talks about spouse splitting and speed limits

Scholz had previously qualified his party leader Lars Klingbeil’s initiative to abolish spouse splitting. Spouse splitting is the legal situation in Germany, but there are “of course discussions from time to time as to whether it is disproportionate, especially for those who earn a few hundred thousand euros a year,” said the Chancellor on Thursday evening (July 13) during a citizens’ dialogue in Fussen, Bavaria.

“But for the average earner, no one is going to propose a worsening of what the tax burden is now. I think that’s always very important to frame the discussion,” he added.

The 65-year-old also commented on the speed limit and explained that there was currently “no legislative majority” for it. He had the topic in his election program, “but that’s not enough”. The background is that in the coalition, a speed limit is rejected by the FDP. (nak/dpa)