The traffic light coalition is experiencing another ordeal. Robert Habeck (l, Greens), Olaf Scholz (m, SPD) and Christian Lindner (FDP) looking for a solution. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Olaf Scholz is in the Bundestag for the government survey – just after the traffic light summit. The Chancellor could face poisonous questions. News ticker.

scholz faces that Bundestag : Chancellor on Wednesday at government survey

faces that : Chancellor on Wednesday at government survey After coalition committee threatening sensitive questions: compromise of the traffic light coalition met with criticism

threatening sensitive questions: compromise of the traffic light coalition met with criticism We document the most important findings from the government survey with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in this news ticker.

Update from March 29, 1:25 p.m.: When asked by the Greens, Scholz promised a reform of the gun law. After the recent incidents, one must take into account the security needs of the citizens. At the same time, however, the chancellor emphasized: “This has to be a careful reform.” There are already a large number of rules.

The AfD is once again targeting the traffic light coalition’s heating plans. The question was not the main topic in the coalition committee, reports Scholz. “We also know that many citizens will continue to use their oil and gas heating systems for many years to come,” he explains. There will be an “unbureaucratic, simple regulation” – but one that keeps an eye on the climate goals.

Scholz faces Bundestag cross-examination – Chancellor surprises with aggressiveness: “Lobbyists in the Union”

Update from March 29, 1:13 p.m.: The CDU MP Andreas Jung complains that the traffic light softens the climate protection law. Scholz refers to the “Climate Protection Immediate Program”. It’s not about “nice PR programs” as it used to be, instead it should be possible to charge e-cars at every gas station in the future. The previous standstill was “due to the lobbyists in the Union,” the Chancellor went on the offensive.

The traffic light Chancellor also defended the heating plans. “The different paths will be used and nobody has to worry about which path to choose because their system breaks down,” he assures. Gas heaters are also possible if it is clear that a solution with hydrogen is the future prospect. However, Scholz has to be reprimanded by Bundestag President Bärbel Bas for exceeding the speaking time and let the Union accuse him of not answering Jung’s request.

Update from March 29, 1:10 p.m.: In his introductory words to his Bundestag survey, Olaf Scholz defended the latest traffic light compromise. There will be “very friendly solutions”, he said, for example with regard to house renovations, nobody will be left alone. “The standstill of past decades, which we owe to conservative politics,” is over, the Chancellor teased in the direction of the Union.

Scholz is cross-examined by the Bundestag – Chancellor threatens a difficult hour after the traffic light summit

preliminary report: Berlin/Munich – The traffic light coalition committee is history, a compromise is on the table – but in the eyes of some observers there are still many unanswered questions. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) should have to listen to this on Wednesday afternoon (March 29): He is taking part in a government survey in the Bundestag. Start is at 1 p.m.

Scholz has to defend the traffic light compromise in the Bundestag: “Not even a Wümmschen”

It could get rough. There had been criticism of the results of the traffic light crisis summit from many sides. “That’s not a boom, it’s certainly not a double boom. I don’t think that’s even a wummschen,” said CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt on Wednesday in the RTL/ntv program “Frühstart”. “I’m missing a lot there. That means some things were obviously not agreed and understood at all,” Dobrindt complained. He cited the household and the Bundeswehr as examples.

But climate protectors are also dissatisfied. The agreements on climate protection and on speeding up planning in the transport sector are also being criticized by environmental groups. “The traffic light amputates the only effective climate protection instrument from the time of the grand coalition, the climate protection law,” reprimanded Campact board member Christoph Bautz. Dobrindt saw the Greens “plucked” after the coalition committee. However, public criticism from the Greens in the Bundestag plenum would come as a surprise.

Scholz faces government survey – Butscha is also on the parliamentary agenda

As a rule, the Federal Chancellor answers questions from members of parliament three times a year in the government survey. Subsequently, at the request of the traffic light factions, a current hour on the Russian war crimes in the Ukrainian Bucha about a year ago and their criminal prosecution is planned.

In the afternoon, the Bundestag will also decide on the extension of the Bundeswehr’s Sea Guardian mission in the Mediterranean. (fn/AFP)