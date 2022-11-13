German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed regret over the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin not to take part in the G20 summit in Indonesia. This is reported by the agency on November 13. DPA.

“It would be nice if President Putin went to the G20 summit. I don’t think it is (solution. – ed Oct.) will change at the last second. If this happens, I would be pleased,” he said during a working visit to Vietnamese Hanoi.

Scholz added that at the summit, the Russian leader would probably have to face numerous questions and criticism from other participants.

Earlier, on November 12, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that Russia would be criticized at the G20 summit for what is happening in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, readers of The Telegraph condemned British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s threats against Russia. Thus, one of the commentators noted that Sunak intends to confront the Russian side, while more important domestic political issues of the country are at stake.

In addition, on November 11, The Telegraph newspaper reported on the plans of Western countries to make efforts to isolate Russia at the G20 summit in Indonesia. The publication wrote that, in particular, the EU and UK delegations intend to leave the hall during the speeches of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The fact that Putin will not be able to attend the event was announced on November 10 by his press secretary Dmitry Peskov. According to him, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia at the summit.

The G20 summit will be held November 15-16. The Russian delegation will be headed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Then it became known that President Vladimir Putin could take part in the summit, but in an online format.