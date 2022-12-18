German Chancellor Scholz said that Germany would not supply tanks to Ukraine because of Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz explained the refusal to supply tanks to Ukraine in an interview Suddeutsche Zeitung. So, he named three reasons that hinder this.

According to Scholz, the refusal to supply Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and Leopard tanks will prevent a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia. He stressed that Berlin supports Kyiv to the best of its ability, but “there will be no unilateral actions on the part of Germany.”

The fact that Germany promised to transfer a new batch of weapons and ammunition to Kyiv was previously announced by Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksiy Makeev. According to him, Kyiv asked for Marder and Leopard, and also added that there were not enough self-propelled howitzers, Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns, air defense systems and ammunition at the front.

However, the very next day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kyiv had not yet been able to get Berlin’s consent to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. He expressed bewilderment why the German government was delaying the supply of main battle tanks, since the insufficient armament of the Ukrainian army would delay fighting.

In Europe, complained about the depletion of stocks of weapons

The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the stocks of weapons supplied to Ukraine are depleted. According to him, this is due to the fact that the EU has not provided the necessary funding for years. “What we send to Kyiv, we take not from warehouses, but from our armies,” he said.

Prior to this, British observer Oliver Moody said that large-scale deliveries to Ukraine caused the start of a shortage of weapons stocks in warehouses in Germany. According to him, the Bundeswehr had weapons left for only two days of intense fighting if necessary.

In December, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced Germany’s refusal to transfer Patriot missile defense systems to Ukraine. German Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht also spoke about the impossibility of allowing such deliveries. She explained that these complexes are part of NATO’s integrated air defense.

Supplies of German weapons to Kyiv continue

Despite discussions about the small number of weapons stockpiles, arms supplies from Germany to Ukraine continue. A new military aid package was handed over on 15 December. It included additional missiles for the IRIS-T air defense system, 30,000 40 mm caliber shells, 5,000 155 mm artillery ammunition, as well as two Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicles, four ambulances and 18 8×8 trucks with a special loading system.

The Handelsblatt publication reported that Germany will transfer additional Skynex air defense systems to Ukraine. Its total cost is 182 million euros. The system shoots down attacking drones or cruise missiles with 35mm munitions. In addition, the Rheinmetall concern plans to spend about 12 million euros on trucks for Ukraine.

Berlin also sent Ukraine 50 armored personnel carriers (APCs) and 12 heavy-duty semi-trailers, including 20 Dingo armored personnel carriers and two M1070 Oshkosh heavy-duty semi-trailers. In addition, it was reported that 18 RCH-155 self-propelled artillery mounts (ACS), 80 pickup trucks, 90 protection sensors against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and silencers, as well as two hangar tents and seven trucks are being prepared for shipment to Ukraine.