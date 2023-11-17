bIn view of different views on the Middle East conflict, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) emphasized the importance of direct exchange with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. “Mr President, it is no secret that we have very different views on the conflict,” said Scholz before a dinner with Erdoğan in Berlin. “That’s precisely why our conversations are important, especially in difficult moments we need direct conversation with each other.” Erdoğan had described the terrorist Hamas as a “liberation organization”, accused Israel of a “genocide” (genocide) in the Gaza Strip and questioned Israel’s right to exist.

Scholz reiterated: “Israel’s right to exist is irrefutable for us.” He continued: “There is no place for anti-Semitism in our country, regardless of whether it is politically motivated or religious, whether it comes from the right or the left, whether it has been here for centuries or comes into the country from outside.” At the same time, he opposes those who want to deny the Muslims in Germany their place. The suffering of the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza is also depressing. He wanted to talk to Erdogan about “how we can prevent further escalation, because we share the concern about a conflagration in the Middle East.”

Scholz also promoted good relations between the two countries. “The citizens of Germany and Turkey are connected to each other in many ways.” It is important to him that “the contact and personal encounters for our citizens are good and as uncomplicated as possible,” he said.

“We hope for a positive decision soon”

Scholz listed various topics that he then wanted to discuss with the Turkish President at a dinner in the Chancellery. This includes Sweden’s accession to NATO, which is still being discussed in Turkey. “We hope for a positive decision soon,” said Scholz.







Germany and Turkey share the goal of wanting to limit irregular migration. Scholz called the 2016 refugee agreement between the EU and Turkey a “good agreement”. He is committed to ensuring that this continues in the EU. We will also have to talk about the question of repatriations. With regard to relations between the EU and Turkey, he said that they had fallen short of their potential in recent years.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had previously “strongly made clear” the German position in the Middle East conflict in a conversation with Erdoğan. The Federal President’s Office announced this on Friday after the conversation in Berlin. “The Federal President underlined the classification of Hamas’ attack on Israel as a terrorist attack and Hamas as a terrorist organization. He highlighted Israel’s right to exist and its right to self-defense.”

Steinmeier was reacting to Erdogan’s sharp verbal attacks against Israel in connection with the Gaza war. The Turkish president condemned the murder of hundreds of Israeli civilians in the terrorist attack on October 7th, but later described the Hamas responsible for it as a “liberation organization”.







A lasting peaceful future can only be achieved through a two-state solution

According to the Federal President’s Office, both heads of state agreed that all efforts must be directed towards helping to free the hostages and preventing the conflict from spreading regionally. “They emphasized that the civilian population must be protected and humanitarian care in Gaza must be urgently improved.” According to the information, both presidents also emphasized that there can only be a lasting peaceful future in the region on the path to a two-state solution. According to a Turkish statement, they want to work together to “ensure a ceasefire”.

According to the Federal President’s Office, Steinmeier also appreciated the Turkish President’s efforts to mediate an agreement between Ukraine and Russia on the export of Ukrainian grain.