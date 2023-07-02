Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

Olaf Scholz survived the ARD “summer interview”. There were critical questions about the heating law, AfD or minimum wage.

Berlin – In the ARD “summer interview” Olaf Scholz defended the traffic light coalition’s months-long discussions about Robert Habeck’s heating law – the SPD Chancellor continued to rate the cooperation in the government positively despite the ongoing dispute. “It had to be filed for so long,” he said on Sunday (July 2nd) in an interview with moderator Tina Hassel.

In view of the many non-negotiated positions in society, this can also be explained well, he said with regard to the question of how climate protection measures should best be implemented. “And that’s why it was unfortunately necessary to discuss so many details for so long.” You just have to see whether craftsmen are available at all and whether the conversion can be financed, he added – and assured: “We will meet and achieve the climate goals in Germany .”

Scholz assessed the mood in the coalition with the FDP and the Greens as positive overall. In personal dealings there is a lot of trust. That is always very friendly, even in long-term coalition committees. “The human works. That’s a good basis.” The Chancellor also warned of moderation in the tone: “I wish that some discussions would take place quietly, that they would therefore take less time when the problems were so difficult. You can’t always hope for that.”

“Summer interview” with Scholz: Chancellor comments on the Stuhlmann case – always check the individual case

Regarding the AfD’s recent high-altitude survey, Scholz said it was necessary to give people positive prospects for the future and to show them respect. There is the phenomenon of right-wing populist parties in many European countries, so you have to stay on course. “The AfD is a party in which many right-wing extremist positions are represented,” added Scholz. “The democratic parties represented in the Bundestag cannot and must not cooperate with them.”

Scholz rejected the thesis that the heating dispute was the reason for the AfD successes: You shouldn’t make it “too easy” for yourself. There are also good poll numbers for right-wing populist “bad mood parties” in other European countries. Hassel countered with the thesis of a “bad mood country” – 79 percent of Germans are dissatisfied with the traffic light government. In an ARD question time shortly before, the Chancellor had predicted that the AfD would not achieve any better election results than in 2021 – at that time the party had 10.3 percent of the second votes.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and ARD journalist Tina Hassel on the sidelines of the “summer interview”. © IMAGO/Political Moments

In Thuringia, it is currently being examined whether the first AfD district administrator, Robert Stuhlmann, should even be allowed to become a civil servant. Scholz emphasized that he did not know the exact state rules in Thuringia. Of course, nobody can become a civil servant if they have right-wing extremist views. However, this is not automatically linked to membership of a party, but must always be checked on a case-by-case basis. Scholz said that left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht might found a party that her political positions “are not particularly attractive”. He hopes that not many voters will “fall for the trap” of Wagenknecht.

“Summer interview”: Scholz seems to give SPD comrades minimum wage dampers

Scholz was dissatisfied with the latest proposal from the minimum wage commission. “What is clear is that we are all a bit disappointed with the specific proposal,” he said. The body had not found a common position, he complained. “For recognition, it would be important that joint decisions are sought in the future,” he warned. The latest recommendation fell against the votes of union representatives on the commission. The minimum wage should now rise from the current 12.00 euros to 12.41 euros next year, and then to 12.82 euros in 2025.

Another fight could follow. Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) announced that the recommendation would be implemented by ordinance as required by law. However, SPD leader Lars Klingbeil wants to ensure a larger increase in other ways: “We will ensure that Germany implements the European minimum wage directive next year,” he said picture on sunday. The minimum wage will then probably be “between 13.50 and 14 euros”.

“But I would like to experience how you go on holiday together as a family, when one of the family says, what do I know, Mallorca! No compromise!”

Scholz only commented indirectly on this. He referred to the coalition plan to leave the further increases to the Commission after the unscheduled increase in the minimum wage to EUR 12.00 in October 2022. Of course we will stick to that. Several FDP politicians had previously rejected Klingbeil’s proposal.

When asked whether he shouldn’t provide more orientation and be less of a moderator, he replied: “I think I give a lot of orientation, otherwise the decisions would not have been made.” much faster than has been the case in recent decades,” said Scholz. You have to get everyone involved. “And that’s also my job, which I’m committed to.” The standard model that one or the other finds “super” is “John Wayne,” said Scholz: “But I’d like to experience how you can work together in the Holidays go as a family, when someone in the family says, what do I know, Mallorca! No compromise!”

Scholz in the ARD summer interview: France riots make Chancellor “of course worried”

He is “of course concerned” about what is happening in France, Scholz said at the same time in the “summer interview”. the riots in France. “I very much hope and am also certainly convinced that the French President will find ways to ensure that this situation improves quickly.” The unrest was triggered by the death of Nahel M., who was killed on Tuesday by a police officer at a traffic control in the Paris suburb of Nanterre had been shot. Since then there have been riots every night, but they have abated in the end.

He does not expect “France to become unstable, even if the pictures are of course very depressing,” assured Scholz. He wished French President Emmanuel Macron “a good hand in overcoming the not small challenge”. “It cannot be that acts of violence are committed,” said Scholz. “And at the same time, of course, we always have to do everything we can to ensure that cohesion in our societies works well.”

Because of the riots, Macron canceled his state visit to Germany, which should have started on Sunday. Scholz expressed understanding for the President’s decision to stay in his own country. “That’s exactly what I would have done.” Nevertheless, he was “very much looking forward to the state visit,” said the Chancellor. Scholz dismissed concerns about the Franco-German relationship. He has seen Macron “almost every week” in the past few weeks. (dpa/AFP/rtr/fn)