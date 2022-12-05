Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

Split

Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany. Olaf Scholz from the SPD. © IMAGO/Bernd Elmenthaler

Olaf Scholz publishes a new keynote address on Germany’s Russia policy. In this, the Chancellor addressed Putin in an unusually sharp manner.

Berlin/Moscow – These are clear words from the German head of government. In a guest article for a political magazine, Olaf Scholz (SPD) dismissed Vladimir Putin and declared Germany to be the pioneer of a new Russia strategy. In an essay for the US political magazine, the chancellor snubbed Moscow ruler Putin Foreign affairs downright and announced a timely National Security Strategy.

Olaf Scholz: Chancellor publishes essay on new German Russia policy

Probably based on the special fund for the German armed forces (100 billion euros), Scholz chose the title “The global turning point” for his recent keynote speech.

He accused Putin of “the return of imperialism to Europe”. “Russia is using some of the cruellest military methods of the 20th century and is bringing untold suffering to Ukraine. Thousands upon thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians have already lost their lives; many more were wounded or traumatized,” the 64-year-old social democrat explained: “In the manner of an imperial power, Russia is now attempting to forcibly shift borders and once again split the world into blocs and spheres of influence.”

In the video: Compact – The most important news about the Russia-Ukraine war

Hamburg’s former mayor addressed the regime in the Kremlin directly. “Our message to Moscow is crystal clear: we are determined to defend every inch of NATO territory against any form of aggression. We will honor NATO’s solemn promise that an attack on one ally will be treated as an attack on the entire Alliance,” Scholz wrote. “We have also made it clear to Russia that recent Russian statements regarding nuclear weapons are negligent and irresponsible .”

Mariupol, Irpin, Cherson and Izyum are places that would “eternally remind the world of Russia’s crimes”. Scholz demanded: “The perpetrators must be held accountable.” Above the said paragraph is the subheading: “The empire strikes back.” It is not known whether it was inserted by the editors or by the Federal Chancellery.

Olaf Scholz: Chancellor turns to Vladimir Putin

The world must not allow “Putin to get his way. We must put a stop to Russia’s revanchist imperialism,” the Chancellor continued, declaring in the contribution for Foreign affairs: “Germany now has the essential task of assuming responsibility as one of the main guarantors of security in Europe by investing in our armed forces, strengthening the European armaments industry, increasing our military presence on NATO’s eastern flank and training the Ukrainian armed forces and equip.”

We are determined to defend every inch of NATO territory against any form of aggression.

research by Merkur.de According to the report, around 1,500 Bundeswehr soldiers are currently stationed on NATO’s eastern flank: Panzergrenadiers in Lithuania, several Eurofighter fighter jets and pilots in Estonia, a German-Dutch anti-aircraft missile unit in Slovakia.

In his essay, Scholz affirmed that Germany would “contribute to the new NATO armed forces model with an armored division and extensive air force and navy assets (all in high readiness). To classify: Only one armored division, Germany currently has two of them, usually includes between 12,000 and 20,000 soldiers.

Because of Vladimir Putin: Olaf Scholz announces national security strategy

“Germany’s new role requires a new strategic culture, and the national security strategy that we will adopt in a few months will take this into account,” announced Scholz: “Now we will be guided by the question of what threats we and our allies face in Europe, primarily from Russia.”

It was the most far-reaching change in German security policy since the Bundeswehr was founded in 1955. “The goal is a Bundeswehr that we and our allies can rely on. In order to achieve this, we in Germany will invest two percent of our gross domestic product in our defense,” wrote the SPD politician.

Ukraine war: Olaf Scholz calls on Vladimir Putin to withdraw Russian troops

Addressing the Russian President, he said: “Among Putin’s many miscalculations was speculating that the invasion of Ukraine would strain relations between his opponents. In fact, the opposite has happened: the EU and the transatlantic alliance are stronger than ever.” Finally, Scholz demanded: “For the war to end, Russia must withdraw its troops.” (pm)