China’s state shipping company Cosco acquires a stake in the Port of Hamburg. Security expert Prof. Dr. Krause has concerns, as he explains in an interview with the Munich newspaper.

Munich – The decision to allow the Chinese state-owned company Cosco to enter the port of Hamburg continues to cause astonishment. In an interview with our newspaper, Professor Dr. Joachim Krause, Director of the Institute for Security Policy at the University of Kiel, explains why Chancellor Olaf Scholz is setting the wrong priorities.

Do you understand the Chancellor’s decision?

Prof. Dr. Joachim Krause: I cannot understand his behavior. We are living in a “turning point”, which Chancellor Scholz rightly called. The “turning point” also includes freeing ourselves from strategic dependencies on states such as Russia or China, which are obviously pursuing warlike intentions and who are blackmailing us with these dependencies. That obviously didn’t happen here.

A number of specialist ministries saw it differently than Scholz.

Prof. Dr. Krause: That shows that the chancellor still hasn’t understood what “turning point” means. It seems that short-term economic considerations, in this case for his hometown of Hamburg, were decisive, but no long-term perspective. That’s not good evidence of his leadership qualities as chancellor of all Germans, which he likes to claim for himself.

Has Germany learned nothing from its dependence on Russia?

Prof. Dr. Krause: It obviously hasn’t, at least not the chancellor. The dependencies on China are very extensive and much more profound than in the case of Russia. And we are now realizing how painful it is to break free from dependence on Russian natural gas. In China, the situation looks much more difficult. One cannot eliminate all dependencies on China overnight. This is a process that will take a long time and where it is important that politicians help the economy to adapt. Under no circumstances should one increase the ties with and thus the dependence on China at this point in time.

Prof. Dr. Joachim Krause is director of the Institute for Security Policy at the University of Kiel. © Waldemar Krause

Is this a continuation of the policies of Gerhard Schröder and Angela Merkel?

Prof. Dr. Krause: In a way, yes: the two of them have always been very much geared towards the interests of industry. This was then garnished with lofty goals such as international understanding, building trust, willingness to engage in dialogue and so on. The result was a very dangerous mix of appeasement policies, as we see in the Ukraine. Olaf Scholz obviously did not understand this lesson.

How does it affect smaller countries when the heavyweight Germany doesn’t resist China?

Prof. Dr. Krause: Many countries see us as role models. When something like this happens, others can say: “Oh, then we’ll do it too.”

It is well known that China wants to create dependencies, especially through the New Silk Road project.

Prof. Dr. Krause: That is part of Chinese policy, which aims to reorganize the world, namely in the sense of a global Chinese claim to supremacy and the totalitarian claim of the Chinese Communist Party. Beijing proceeds with military, diplomatic, economic and industrial strategies and because of its strength always finds partners who can be harnessed. In view of this challenge, you have to think strategically and not just look at the utilization of the port of Hamburg and the jobs in the region.

The Chinese state-owned company Cosco takes a stake in a container terminal in the port of Hamburg. © Jonas Walzberg/dpa

What kind of signal is Scholz sending to China?

Prof. Dr. Krause: A good signal for Beijing, but a fatal signal for the western community. It shows that China can still achieve success with its policy and divide the western world. Next week the chancellor will travel to China with a large business delegation. I have no understanding for that. Under the conditions of the “turn of the tide” it is not the time for such delegation trips. Rather, we must agree with our friends and allies in Europe, North America and Asia on how best to address the Chinese challenge and how to respond economically, technologically and discursively to the Chinese challenge that poses a threat to the free Western world and to our individual lives freedom is.

What should it look like specifically? The plan has been around since Corona.

Prof. Dr. Krause: It could mean that we source many of the primary, intermediate and end products that we currently purchase from China and no longer manufacture ourselves, from other countries or manufacture them again in Europe. This is particularly important in the case of technology products or precursors and certain metals and minerals, where China has a monopoly because it does not impose strict environmental regulations. This is a lengthy and painful process, which we finally have to start and in which some of our bans have to be questioned. After the shock we are going through right now, we urgently need to do this.

Is Germany’s leading role in Europe in danger of being damaged?

Prof. Dr. Krause: Unfortunately yes. The role model has already suffered in many areas. Our image in Eastern Europe can’t get any worse, precisely because of our attitude towards Russia. The chancellor gives the impression of doing business as usual, even though China is threatening to conquer Taiwan. In fact, he has to develop a new strategy for dealing with China and Russia, which unfortunately I don’t see at the moment in the Chancellery.

Interview: Marc Beyer