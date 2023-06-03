Home page politics

Split

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to continue supporting Ukraine. © Monika Skolimowska/dpa

A group of troublemakers spoke out loudly against arms deliveries to Ukraine at a party organized by the SPD. The chancellor addressed sharp words to them and stood by his decisions.

Falkensee – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) loudly defended himself against disruptors at a European festival organized by the SPD and defended aid for Ukraine. One group yelled, among other things, “warmongers”, “make peace without weapons”, “go away!” and “we are the people!”.

“Dear screamers,” Scholz shouted in front of the Stadthalle in Falkensee near Berlin today. Putin is “the warmonger” “that you guys are shouting at here if you had any sense in your brains”.

The chancellor made it clear that he sees no alternative to supporting Ukraine with arms because of Russia’s war of aggression. “Yes, that’s necessary, if a country is attacked, then it must, then it can defend itself, what else?” Scholz shouted. “Putin wants to destroy Ukraine.” He killed many citizens, including children and the elderly. “This is murder.” He emphasized: “Peace and freedom are threatened by this war of aggression.”

In his speech to a representative meeting of the SPD Brandenburg in the town hall, Scholz reiterated the support for Ukraine. “It is and remains right to support Ukraine,” he said. “After the USA, we do it the most as Germans.” He mentioned financial, humanitarian aid and support with weapons. “We will all do it together as long as it is necessary.” dpa