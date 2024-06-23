Home page politics

From: Laura May

Negotiations on the 2025 federal budget have begun. Funds are to be cut from the social ministries, and Social Democrat Scholz is under criticism.

Berlin – A social democratic chancellor who agrees to cuts in social spending? Sounds strange, but it’s true. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has defended planned savings for the federal budget. Together with Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens), he has begun negotiations on the 2025 budget.

Despite strong criticism from his own party, Scholz supports Lindner’s demand to save the budget deficit of 25 billion euros primarily through cuts in the social departments. “We have to make do with the money we have. There is no way around it,” Scholz said on Sunday in the ARD-Summer interview. He still wants to defend the welfare state.

SPD left fights against cuts in social departments

The left wing of the SPD had previously increased the pressure on Scholz. The SPD group “Forum Democratic Left 21” submitted a member’s petition against the austerity measures to the SPD party executive board on Friday with the support of the Jusos and the senior citizens’ working group 60 plus. The initiators of the petition are currently rejecting AFP Cuts in the areas of social affairs, health, youth, family, education, democracy and development cooperation are decisively rejected.

Several ministries have already announced that they will not be able to stick to Lindner’s austerity measures in the 2025 budget. Criticism comes from the Development Ministry, for example, which says that development policy is an important component of security policy. Scholz defended the savings and, contrary to social democratic tradition, argued against the working class. Citizens’ allowance ensure that people actively overcome their own unemployment. In addition, it should not happen that someone works, conceals income and at the same time receives citizen’s allowance. Therefore, customs controls on illegal work are being expanded.

Lindner does not want to take on new debt despite high spending on Ukraine

Even in view of the enormous expenditure for Ukraine, Lindner does not want to take on any new debt and insists that the debt brake enshrined in the Basic Law is adhered to. The 100 billion euro special fund for the Bundeswehr released in 2022 has apparently already been used up, and further funds are being planned for it.

The fact that so much money is being spent on the Ukraine war is “a challenge for the budget,” said Scholz. But the first step now is to “draw up a budget using normal standards,” he said when asked about a possible emergency because of the conflict, which would allow room for more debt. “All other questions are not relevant now.”

The coalition has made a firm commitment to draw up a budget that is in line with the financial planning for the departments. Discussions about this are very constructive. Scholz stressed, according to dpaHe said he was “quite confident that we will get the budget underway in July”. (lm/dpa/afp)