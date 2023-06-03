Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks after his visit to the state representatives’ meeting at the Europafest in front of the town hall in Falkensee. © Monika Skolimowska/dpa

At an SPD event, a few spectators booed Olaf Scholz and accused him of “warmongering” – the chancellor reacted furiously.

Falkensee – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) loudly defended himself against disruptors at a European festival organized by the SPD and defended aid for Ukraine. One group yelled, among other things, “warmongers,” “make peace without weapons,” “get away!”, and “we are the people!” Scholz reacted promptly to the troublemakers: “Dear screamers,” Scholz called out in front of the town hall in Falkensee near Berlin. Not he or the federal government, but Putin is “the warmonger”. The Russian President is the one “whom you shout at here if you have any sense in your brains,” Scholz yelled at the troublemakers.

Videos on Twitter show how isolated viewers boo Scholz. The Chancellor was not to be dissuaded and made it clear that he sees no alternative to supporting Ukraine – even with arms – because of the Russian invasion. “Yes, that’s necessary, if a country is attacked, then it must, then it can defend itself, what else?” Scholz shouted.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

Scholz accuses Putin of “murder” – and promises continued support for Ukraine

The Russian army killed many citizens – including children and old people – the Chancellor said. “That’s murder,” said Scholz, emphasizing that “peace and freedom” were threatened by the Ukraine war. In addition, in a speech to a representative meeting of the SPD Brandenburg, he then confirmed his continued support for Ukraine.

“It is and remains right to support Ukraine,” he said. “After the USA, we do it the most as Germans.” He mentioned financial, humanitarian aid and support with weapons. “We will all do it together as long as it is necessary,” said Scholz in conclusion. (nak/dpa)