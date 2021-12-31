In his first New Year’s speech as German Chancellor, Social Democrat Olaf Schoz expressed his support for Ukraine and insisted on the “inviolability” of European borders amid fears of a possible Russian invasion.

“With regard to Ukraine, new challenges present themselves. The inviolability of borders is a precious and non-negotiable asset”, said the new German chancellor.

Such a clear warning to another country is unusual in end-of-year speeches, traditionally devoted to domestic issues.

From the beginning, its new coalition Executive, with environmentalists and liberals, made clear a firmer position against authoritarian regimes like Russia and China, in front of which her predecessor, Angela Merkel, opted for a more pragmatic relationship, prioritizing commercial interests .

Tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border, where thousands of soldiers have been deployed in recent weeks, were the main topic this Thursday in a telephone conversation between Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin and American President Joe Biden.

Scholz assured that “transatlantic cooperation” was “indispensable for security in Europe”, but above all he advocated greater “international cooperation” and a “more sovereign and stronger Europe”.

“Our goal is a sovereign and strong Europe. A Europe that lives according to its common values ​​of peace, the rule of law and democracy”, said Scholz, whose country will assume the rotating presidency of the G7 on January 1st.

