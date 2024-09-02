German Chancellor Scholz: AfD results in Saxony and Thuringia are worrying

The results of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the regional elections in Saxony and Thuringia are worrying. This stated German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his X social network account (formerly Twitter).

“The results of Sunday’s elections are sad – for us too. Nevertheless, the SPD has united (…) But the AfD’s results in Saxony and Thuringia are extremely worrying. Our country should not get used to this, this party is damaging Germany,” the politician noted.

Also, according to Scholz, the AfD “weakens the country’s economy, divides German society and spoils the reputation of the FRG.”

Earlier, AfD co-chair Alice Weidel called the results of the regional elections in Saxony and Thuringia “a huge success.” In Thuringia, AfD took first place with 30.5 percent of the vote. In Saxony, the party is in second place with 30 percent, trailing the leading Christian Democratic Union (CDU) by only 1.5 percent.