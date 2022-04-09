Home page politics

Cindy Boden

Chancellor Olaf Scholz after a press conference.

More and more politicians travel to Zelenskyj in Kyiv. Meanwhile, numerous demands are coming from Ukraine to Germany – not just for arms deliveries.

Berlin – The pictures quickly made the rounds in mid-March: three high-ranking politicians from EU countries travel to Kyiv by train – in the middle of the escalating Ukraine conflict. At the time, the heads of government of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia embarked on a risky journey to visit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and show their solidarity with his country.

Ukraine war: More and more EU politicians are traveling to Kyiv to see Selenskyj

A number of EU politicians have already made their way to Kyiv. Russian troops have meanwhile withdrawn from the region. Atrocities like in Bucha came to light. EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell got an idea on Friday (April 8) by traveling there themselves and inspecting a mass grave.

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer also met with Selenskyj on Saturday. And not only he: the British prime minister surprisingly joined the ranks – without prior notice, but with further commitments for military aid in his luggage. Even the Pope considered the trip.

Ukrainians want to see Scholz, Merkel and Co. in Kyiv and Bucha

Nobody from Germany’s top government has been with Selenskyj in the last few days. But the calls for Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to travel to the Ukrainian President are getting louder. “I call on Chancellor Scholz, Prime Minister Johnson, US President Biden and French President Macron and all EU heads of government to also go to Kyiv,” said Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki shortly after his own visit to Kyiv. At least Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) was ready to do so on TV at the time.

Zelenskyj had already called Angela Merkel to Bucha: “I invite Ms Merkel and Mr Sarkozy to visit Bucha and see what the policy of concessions towards Russia has led to.”

At least Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has made statements about his plans: “I’ve hardly been to any capital city more often than to Kyiv,” he said mirror recently. “I will continue to do everything in my power to support Ukraine in the future. Of course, this also includes further visits.” But nothing concrete seems to be there yet.

Scholz trip to Kyiv with weapons in his luggage? “Wish the Ukrainians”

And with Olaf Scholz? “We always tell something about travel plans (…) when we set off,” he said loudly picture on a visit responded to a question in London on Friday. The chancellery wanted to get on picture– Do not comment on the request. But the Ukrainian Ambassador Andriy Melnyk once again announced a clear message: “The Chancellor could also show up in Kyiv and Bucha to finally understand that this criminal Russia must also be militarily crushed,” he said loudly picture.

“That’s why the Ukrainians want Chancellor Olaf Scholz to bring Marders, Leopards, Panzerhaubitze 2000 and other heavy war equipment with him in a special train.” Scholz did react to these weapons deliveries recently – albeit cautiously. (cibo)