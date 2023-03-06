German Chancellor Scholz called Biden one of the most experienced presidents

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described US President Joe Biden as one of the most experienced presidents. About this he declared in an interview with CNN.

According to the German politician, Biden is very knowledgeable about international relations. “I think he is one of the most experienced presidents who knows how things are done in the world,” he said.

Scholz also called the head of the White House a strong figure “in terms of the transatlantic partnership, which is of great importance for Europe, as well as world peace and NATO.”

The meeting between the leaders of the United States and Germany was held on March 3. The parties agreed to continue the sanctions policy against Russia “for as long as necessary”, called for global solidarity with the people of Ukraine and discussed its support in the humanitarian, economic and political spheres.