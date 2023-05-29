On May 28, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in the Turkish presidential election. He wrote about this on May 28 on his Twitter account.

Scholz expressed hope for cooperation in areas where there are common interests.

“Germany and Turkey are close partners and allies, we are closely connected with each other from a social and economic point of view. Congratulations to President Erdogan on his re-election. Now we want to promote common themes (of cooperation. – Ed.) with enthusiasm, ”he wrote.

Earlier, on May 28, Erdogan called the second round of voting a holiday of democracy and thanked voters for their trust.

According to the head of the Turkish CEC Ahmet Ener, Erdogan received 52.14% of the vote after processing 99.43% of the ballots.

Several world leaders also congratulated Erdogan on his victory, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The first round of presidential elections was held in Turkey on May 14. After processing 100% of the ballots, Erdogan won 49.51% of the votes, and Kılıçdaroglu – 44.88%.

On May 28, the second round took place. Polling stations were open until 17:00 Moscow time. Erdogan expressed hope that the turnout in the second round will reach a record 90%. Kılıçdaroğlu urged citizens not to be lazy and go to vote.

According to the latest data from the Prosecutor General’s Office of Istanbul, five people were detained in Turkey due to the spread of provocative messages about the second round of presidential elections in the country.