Polish Justice Minister Zebro compared German Chancellor Scholz to Goebbels

Poland’s Justice Minister Zbigniew Zebro said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was referring to the tradition of Third Reich propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels when talking about World War II. This is reported RIA News.

“Chancellor Scholz, speaking in the European Parliament, said that Germany was liberated from the Nazis, since Germany was occupied by them during the war,” said the head of the department. According to him, in this way the politician referred to the tradition of Goebbels, “who could even envy the creative ingenuity of the chancellor.”

According to Zebro, there is a limit to the absurdity in relation to the Second World War, and the German Chancellor has overcome it. He stated that it is not known whether Scholz is trying to rewrite or falsify history with his statements.

In 2022, the Polish authorities turned to the Council of Europe (CE) with a request to help get reparations from Germany for the Second World War. Deputy head of the Polish Foreign Ministry Mulyarchik appealed to the Secretary General and the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe with a request to create a formula for cooperation between Poland and Germany. He stressed that Warsaw does not see Berlin’s desire to engage in dialogue on this issue.

In December 2021, posters were hung in Poland, on which the former German Chancellor Angela Merkel was put on a par with the Fuhrer of the Third Reich, Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels.