Scholz promised to express versions of the state of emergency at Nord Stream if there is evidence

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz answered the question why Berlin did not express its assumptions about those responsible for sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. His words lead RIA News.

At a meeting with fellow citizens in the German city of Marburg, Hesse, Scholz commented on the sabotage at Nord Stream. He recalled that Germany is a state of law, and promised to make assumptions about what happened in the presence of evidence. The politician added that “it is impossible to speculate” on this issue.

“Therefore, we will speak out when we have evidence that every prosecutor can use in the course of a trial in Germany. And while this is not the case, we will also speak with restraint on this topic, ”concluded Scholz.

Earlier, German investigators admitted that representatives of one of the Western countries could be behind the explosions of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. This assumption was made by The Times, referring to German sources.