Is that already the anticipation of the salary increase? Chancellor Olaf Scholz (r.) and his deputy Robert Habeck are in a good mood in the Bundestag.

There are still a few months until July. But the members of the Bundestag already know that they will then have more money.

Berlin – In the first few weeks of the year, trains, buses, trains and planes stood still alternately or sometimes simultaneously in Germany. Because union members go on strike. In order, among other things, to emphasize their demands for an increase in wages.

The politicians in the German Bundestag, on the other hand, can now prepare to receive noticeably more money soon. According to the Federal Statistical Office, the nominal wage index rose by six percent in 2023. And it is precisely this that forms the basis for the monthly compensation of the MPs.

Politicians' diets will increase in July: for the first time, members of the Bundestag will receive more than 11,000 euros

The 735 men and women who determine federal politics in Berlin are facing the largest increase in their diets since 1995, i.e. in almost 30 years. Members' compensation is expected to rise to 11,227.20 euros gross per month from July 1st. That's 635.50 euros more than before and for the first time over 11,000 euros, like that Picture reported.

This compensation is intended to compensate for loss of earnings that MPs incur as a result of exercising their mandate. She is subject to income tax. There are no annual special payments, although MPs are entitled to official equipment and receive a flat-rate allowance.

More money for politicians: Bundestag President Bas & Co. get more than just a diet

Many members of parliament are entitled to even larger sums because of their office. Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) will receive an additional diet and thus 22,454.40 euros – an increase of 1,271 euros. Half an extra diet goes to her five deputies, which comes to 16,840.80 euros. That is 953.25 euros more than before.

The chairmen of the Bundestag committees can look forward to an allowance of 15 percent of the diet. In the future they will receive 12,911.28 euros, which means an increase of 730.83 euros. This is what Section 11 Paragraph 2 of the Parliamentary Act (AbgG) stipulates.

Criticism of diet increase for politicians: “No discussion, no debate or explanation”

The Taxpayers' Association (BdSt) criticized the expected increase in diets. Its president, Reiner Holznagel, is calling for the automatic adjustment of MPs' compensation to be abolished. According to Section 11 Paragraph 4 AbgG, the current procedure “only remains effective for a new electoral period if the German Bundestag passes a corresponding resolution within three months of the constituent meeting”.

Parliament last decided to forego an increase in 2020 during the corona pandemic. “With this fully automatic system, there is no discussion, no debate or declaration by members of the Bundestag to the population,” complained Holznagel.

The tax expert emphasized that politicians are making a decision on their own behalf when it comes to diets: “Transparency and more justification in the form of a proper legislative process are all the more important if MPs want to decide on higher diets for themselves.” In Holznagel’s view, the current automatism is in the hands of the Bundestag not worthy from a democratic point of view.

Salaries for Scholz and ministers are already rising in March: pensions are also increasing

As with civil servants, the official salaries of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and his ministers from the traffic light government will also increase in March. The BdSt informs about a monthly salary of 22,083 euros for the head of government – according to Picture That's a plus of 1381 euros. The ministers can look forward to 17,990 euros per month, which means an increase of 1,174 euros. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (SPD) is seeing his salary rise according to the Berlin newspaper by 1378 euros to 23,003 euros.

At the same time, politicians’ pensions also increase. The BdSt is also calling for a rethink here: “It would be better, however, if it were no longer the taxpayers, but the ministers themselves who had to make private provisions for their pensions.” With such a model, the active salaries of the incumbents would be higher, but there would be future costs lower for taxpayers. (mg)