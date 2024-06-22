Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Encounters resistance during his visit to Germany: Argentina’s President Javier Milei. © Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa/Montage

An anarcho-capitalist on the move: Argentina’s President Javier Milei is visiting Germany. After protests, however, Scholz is keeping the reception small.

Berlin – He appeared in the election campaign with a blaring chainsaw, labelled unpopular parliamentarians as “rats” and railed against the political establishment as a “caste”: Javier Milei. The President from Argentinawho describes himself as an “anarcho-capitalist”, is visiting Germany. On Sunday (22 June) he is to be received by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will be received in the Berlin Chancellery.

Controversial visit to Germany: Scholz meets Argentina’s President Javier Milei

But the public will probably not hear much about the Argentinian’s visit to Germany. Federal government has cut back the honorary reception for President Javier MileiThe decision was made following intensive discussions within the Federal Government and due to growing criticism from both German civil society and political groups.

Milei, a controversial politician from Argentina, is known for his radical views and polarizing rhetoric. His planned visit to Germany was originally intended to improve bilateral relations and explore opportunities for economic cooperation. Argentina has many raw materials such as lithium, which is urgently needed in Germany. In addition, talks on a free trade agreement between the European Union and the South American economic association Mercosur remain at a standstill.

Milei visits Germany: Mini-Trump explores economic issues with Scholz

However, with Scholz and Milei, two completely opposite types of politicians meet: here the quiet pragmatist, there the loud eccentric, as the news agency dpa reported in advance. Before Scholz, only a few heads of state and government have received Milei since he took office six months ago: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele and Pope Francis as head of state of the Vatican. He has already been to the USA several times – but without an appointment at the White House. Instead, he met with Tesla boss Elon Musk and former President Donald Trumpwith which he is often compared.

Against this background, the announcement of the visit to Germany caused considerable resentment in various parts of German society. Demonstrations and protests were organized to protest against Milei’s views and political positions.

Protests against honor: Hayek Society awards Milei a medal

Milei had already arrived in Germany on Saturday evening. In Hamburg, he was awarded the medal of the Friedrich August von Hayek Society – in the presence of AfD politician Beatrix von Storch and the chairman of the right-wing conservative Values ​​Union, Hans-Georg Maaßen. Hundreds of people gathered in front of the conference venue for two protest rallies. According to a police spokesman, 360 people took part in the demonstration at its peak. A second rally in front of the hotel was ended prematurely by the organizers.

The Hayek Society justified the awarding of Milei at the beginning of his visit to Germany by saying that Milei was an “ambitious reformer” in the spirit of Friedrich August von Hayek. With his “liberal economic and social policy program” he would tackle the “core problems” of Argentina such as “corruption, state economy, excessive debt and the breakdown of the currency.” In his acceptance speech, however, he is said to have refrained from using harsh words, reported the Mirror.

Shock therapy against inflation also leads to protests against Milei in Argentina

Milei, who has been in power since December last year, has prescribed “shock therapy” to Argentina to combat soaring inflation and boost the South American country’s economy. He has devalued the Argentine peso and sharply reduced state subsidies. His policies have led to massive protests. (jkf/dpa)