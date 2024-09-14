Scholz calls for impartial investigation into Nord Stream bombings

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on the German Prosecutor General’s Office to conduct an impartial investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. This is reported by TASS with reference to DPA.

According to the politician, those responsible for the explosion must be held accountable. He called the sabotage an act of terrorism. “We call on all security agencies and the prosecutor general to conduct an investigation without taking into account the interests of anyone,” he said.

Earlier, the German Chancellor assured that the German authorities would do everything to punish those responsible for blowing up the gas pipelines. Answering the question of whether he trusts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after reports of Ukrainians’ involvement in the explosion, the Chancellor said that he is on good terms with the head of state.

The explosions at Nord Stream occurred in September 2022. In February 2023, American journalist Seymour Hersh published an article in which he stated that the United States was involved in the sabotage of the gas pipelines.