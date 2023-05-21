Home page politics

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and his wife Britta Ernst are visiting the demilitarized zone on the border with North Korea. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

North Korea repeatedly causes international tensions – above all through missile tests and its nuclear weapons program. Chancellor Scholz calls for an end to a visit to the inner-Korean border.

Panmunjom – Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked North Korea to stop its nuclear and missile tests. “These ballistic tests have to stop. The attempt to nuclear strengthen itself must stop. This is a threat to peace and security in the region,” said Scholz during a visit to the inner-Korean border.

Since Kim Jong Un took power in North Korea at the end of 2011, the country, which is largely isolated politically, has repeatedly caused international tensions – above all through missile tests and its nuclear weapons program. Four of North Korea’s six nuclear tests to date have been conducted under Kim. He also promoted the development of ballistic missiles. Such missiles are usually surface-to-surface missiles which, depending on the design, can also carry a nuclear warhead.

Scholz spoke of an “unchanged dangerous situation”. He called the visit to the border very important and moving in view of the division of Germany between 1949 and 1990. “Germany is now reunited. We are very lucky that we are.” You can experience how lucky you are at this border.

In terms of international law, both Korean states – the democratic south and the communist dictatorship in the north – have been at war since the end of their fratricidal war in 1953. There was never a peace treaty. More than a million soldiers face each other on either side of the 38th parallel, which divides Korea into two states. The United States currently has 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea.

Scholz visited the four kilometer wide demilitarized zone with his wife Britta Ernst. The two visited the blue barracks in which the armistice agreement concluded in July 1953 was negotiated after the three-year Korean War. Scholz and Ernst were observed with binoculars from the border building on the North Korean side. Scholz entered North Korean territory for a few minutes in one of the blue barracks with the negotiating table that is right on the border line. dpa