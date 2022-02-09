Home page politics

divide

Partial vaccination requirement: Scholz calls for implementation by the federal states © Michael Sohn / dpa

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) insists on the implementation of the controversial corona vaccination requirement for staff in nursing homes and clinics by the federal states.

Berlin – “We assume that laws will be observed,” said Scholz, according to deputy government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner on Wednesday in Berlin. This is “one of the advantages of the German legal system”. Büchner referred to the valid legal regulation that was passed by the Bundestag and Bundesrat. The federal states have explicitly asked the federal government to introduce this compulsory vaccination as additional protection for vulnerable groups. The states are responsible for implementation. Bavaria has announced that it will de facto suspend enforcement. The CDU calls for a nationwide suspension of partial vaccination. This stipulates that employees in nursing homes and clinics must submit proof of being vaccinated or recovered by March 15th – or a certificate that they cannot be vaccinated. Employers must inform the health authorities if this does not happen. They can then prohibit employment there. The federal government again signaled a willingness to talk in order to ensure “a uniform and pragmatic approach”, as Büchner made clear.

The Federal Ministry of Health explained that the health authorities are expressly given a certain amount of discretion. It is about individual clarifications depending on the situation in the facility, for example about further employment opportunities in other places. The federal government cannot clarify this in general. If there is a need for further coordination or clarification in the countries, “we would not close ourselves to it,” said a spokesman. The Ministry of Social Affairs explained that labor law issues that follow possible bans on entering facilities usually represent individual rights in individual cases. For example, it may be necessary to check whether employees acted culpably. (dpa)