Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 11/08/2024 – 15:00

After talking to an Israeli, Scholz says it is necessary to “break the spiral of retaliatory violence” and highlighted the “immense” human suffering in Gaza. According to Scholz, a ceasefire would be decisive for de-escalation. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appealed this Sunday (11/08) to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the need to “break the spiral of retaliation”, arguing that a ceasefire in Gaza would be a “decisive step” towards de-escalating tension in the Middle East.

In a statement, Scholz’s spokesman, Wolfgang Büchner, noted that in a telephone conversation with the Israeli leader, the head of the German government “stressed that the time has come to finalize the agreement on the release of the hostages and a ceasefire.”

According to the document, the German government assesses that many of the military objectives in the fight against Hamas have been achieved and that the number of civilian casualties and human suffering in the Gaza Strip is “immense”.

Spiral of violence

According to the statement, Scholz also reiterated Germany’s “strong condemnation” of “threats by Iran, Hezbollah and others against the security of Israel and its citizens.” Concerns about an escalation in the Middle East have grown in recent days after Iran and its allied militias announced they were planning a response to Israel following the killing of two Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

“Now more than ever, it is important to break the spiral of retaliatory violence, reduce tension and work constructively towards de-escalation,” Scholz said, according to the statement.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden, his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Qatari Emir Tamim Bin Hamad al-Zani called on the Israeli government and Hamas to resume dialogue, calling for a meeting on August 15 in Doha or Cairo to try to reach a peace agreement. The European Union and several European countries, including Portugal and Germany, reiterated the call.

Germany condemns school attack

Also on Sunday, the German Foreign Ministry reiterated its call for a ceasefire in Gaza and also condemned Israel’s attack on a school in the enclave the previous day, which Hamas-linked health officials said left dozens dead among people seeking shelter there. Israel expressed skepticism about the numbers and noted that the site served as a Hamas control center.

“The reports from Gaza are horrific. The killing of civilians seeking protection is unacceptable. The repeated attacks on schools by the Israeli army must stop and be investigated quickly,” the German Foreign Ministry wrote on the X network.

“The entire region urgently needs the humanitarian ceasefire proposed by the US, Egypt and Qatar and the release of hostages. This opportunity to alleviate suffering must be seized urgently,” the ministry added.

In the past 24 hours, the Israeli military said it had struck around 30 Hamas military targets, including military structures, anti-tank missile launch posts and weapons storage facilities.

About 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive in Gaza since the war began last October, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry. Israel says it has lost 329 soldiers in the conflict.

Israel launched its offensive after Hamas terrorists invaded the south of the country on October 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and capturing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli records.

jps (Lusa, DW)