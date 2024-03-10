Home page politics

At the beginning of Ramadan, Olaf Scholz comments in a video message. The Chancellor calls for social cohesion – and wants a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Berlin – Chancellor Olaf Scholz is struggling War between Israel and Hamas in Gaza for a longer-lasting ceasefire. “It's best to do it during Ramadan,” said the SPD politician in a video message distributed on Sunday (March 10). “Such a ceasefire should ensure that the Israeli hostages are finally released and that more humanitarian aid finally arrives in Gaza,” emphasized Scholz. He is sure that the vast majority of Israelis and Palestinians want peace.

Scholz was saddened by the fact that Muslims in Germany were increasingly worried about cohesion. “After the reports about racist deportation plans by right-wing extremists, I keep hearing worried questions about the future,” he said. “I think our answer to this must be very clear: We will not allow ourselves to be divided as a country!” Citizens with and without a migration history belong equally to Germany.

For devout Muslims, a week-long period of fasting begins this week on the first day of Ramadan. The exact date depends on the appearance of the new crescent moon and can therefore vary slightly from country to country. This year's fasting month will be overshadowed by developments in Gaza. Qatar, Egypt and the USA have been negotiating for weeks Hamas and Israel on a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The mediators had hoped to reach an agreement by the start of Ramadan. In addition to a ceasefire, it is also about the release of Israeli hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas.

Scholz said that many people are thinking particularly about their relatives in the Middle East these days. “I want you to know: you are not alone in your compassion,” he emphasized. “Many people in Germany also share a great deal of interest – in the suffering of the murdered and abducted Israelis and in the fate of the innocently killed, the wounded and those suffering in Gaza.” (dpa)