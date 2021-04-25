ofPhilipp Kuserau shut down

Olaf Scholz considers Armin Laschet and Annalena Baerbock to be unsuitable for the Chancellery and reveals why he believes the prospect of appointing an SPD Chancellor has become more likely.

Munich – For Olaf Scholz (SPD) the election campaign has only really begun. The political competition has finally established itself. After a tough struggle and intense trench warfare, even the Union was able to commit itself to Armin Laschet (CDU) as candidate for chancellor. The decision was made by the Greens much earlier and more amicably. As is well known, Annalena Baerbock and not Robert Habeck will enter the race there. From the perspective of the Greens, this decision * has paid off so far. According to current surveys, Baerbock enjoys approval ratings of up to 28 percent. The Greens are even ahead of the Union * – and well ahead of the SPD (13 percent).

For Scholz, however, there is no sign of burying his head in the sand at an early stage. “The race is completely open. The Union will no longer recover from its drop in the polls and will achieve a result well below 30 percent in the federal election. This clears the way for a government without the CDU / CSU, ”predicts the finance minister in an interview with the Picture on sunday. The belief that we will be able to take the place of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) in the future has not yet expired. “The SPD can become so strong that I will be the next chancellor,” Scholz told the Bams. “Achieving this goal has even become more likely because the gaps between the parties have narrowed.”

Five months until the federal election: Scholz considers Laschet and Baerbock to be unsuitable

There are still almost exactly five months until the federal election on September 26 *. Time for Scholz to stretch his elbows and shoot his first poison arrows in the direction of the competition. Because what distinguishes Laschet and Baerbock from his person is above all the experience. “Germany is one of the largest and most successful industrialized countries in the world. It should be run by someone who has experience in governing, who not only wants to govern, but can actually do it, ”says Scholz Bams. “I am the candidate for chancellor who has the necessary experience and knowledge for this task. That differentiates me from my competitors. “

Olaf Scholz (SPD) denies Annalena Baerbock (Greens) suitability for the Chancellery. © Kay Nietfeld / picture alliance / dpa

However, experience in government alone will not make Scholz Chancellor. Above all, the unspent and fresh energy that the candidate Baerbock is attested to seems to please many voters. Scholz wants to score with a “clear plan for the future”. Part of this plan provides, for example, to make electricity cheaper in the country and to abolish the EEG surcharge. “We want to abolish the eco-surcharge on the electricity price, the EEG surcharge, and pay it from the budget,” explains the SPD * politician in the Bams. “A family of four saves an average of around 300 euros in electricity costs per year.”

Bundestag election 2021: Scholz demands clarity from Laschet – “lukewarm is not possible”

Scholz calls for more “solar systems and more wind turbines at sea and on land. And we need more speed with the permits. Power lines from the sea wind farms in the north to the industrial centers in the south must be approved within two to three years, not ten. “

Armin Laschet’s decision not to commit himself whether he will remain Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia in the event of a possible defeat in September sparked discussions. The matter is clear to Scholz. “It doesn’t get lukewarm.” And no either or! “Laschet should clearly state whether he dares to go into the Bundestag election campaign without a secure return ticket. It’s about the most important office in the country, ”Scholz urges Bams.

Corona summit on Monday: Scholz wants “clear and courageous opening steps for the summer”

Dealing with the corona pandemic will also have a major impact on the results of the election in September in the period up to the federal election. Scholz knows that too. Perseverance calls from the government, as there have been many recently, are becoming more and more dull. In the next four to six weeks, Scholz hopes to relax the situation with tests and vaccinations to such an extent that people in Germany will be able to “sit in the beer garden in summer and go on vacation. Our children should then finally be able to go to school normally again. ”

The Chancellor candidate of the Social Democrats calls in the Bams a clear roadmap for the next few weeks and months. In view of the Corona summit taking place on Monday, Scholz is hoping for a concept that includes “clear and courageous opening steps for the summer”. “So that the restaurants can adjust to when they are allowed to open, so that everyone knows when their vacation starts, when concerts, theater and football are possible again in the stadium. We need the timetable back to normal life, but one that will not be revoked after a few days. ” (kus) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.