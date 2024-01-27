Home page politics

On the occasion of Holocaust Remembrance Day, politicians and Holocaust survivors are calling for lessons to be learned from the atrocities of the National Socialists.

Berlin – On January 27, 1945, Soviet troops liberated the survivors of the German Auschwitz extermination camp. The Nazis murdered more than a million people there, mostly Jews. The date has been celebrated as Holocaust Remembrance Day in Germany since 1996, and the United Nations proclaimed the date a day of remembrance in 2005. Chancellor Olaf Scholz appeals to society and calls for demonstrations against anti-Semitism and racism, according to the German press agency. Never again will it be every day, says Scholz in his weekly video “Chancellor Compact”. “January 27th calls to us: Stay visible! Stay audible! Against anti-Semitism, against racism, against hatred of people – and for our democracy,” said the SPD politician.

Holocaust Remembrance Day: Against anti-Semitism, terrorist propaganda and misanthropy

Today, the victims of National Socialism are remembered in numerous events throughout Germany. Amid these commemorations, 102-year-old Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer expressed concern about the alarming rise in anti-Semitic incidents in Germany. In an interview with the ARD daily topics on Friday she stressed that she never imagined that similar events could happen again. For those who experienced the horrors of the Holocaust, this is particularly difficult and sad to understand. Friedländer was critical of how Germans deal with the memory and commemoration of the Holocaust: “You don’t know enough.” This is an aspect that, in her opinion, urgently needs to be reconsidered.

Scholz explains that today's democracy is based on the central commitment “Never again”. The obligation to combat every form of anti-Semitism, terrorist propaganda and misanthropy is the central task of the state. He emphasized the importance of the vigilance of all citizens and praised the numerous large demonstrations against right-wing extremism in the last few days and weeks. “Our democracy is not God-given. It is man-made. She is strong when we support her. And it needs us when it is attacked,” said the Chancellor.

New forms of Holocaust remembrance for young generations

The Federal Government's Anti-Semitism Commissioner, Felix Klein, called for new forms of Holocaust remembrance. Given the small number of Holocaust survivors still alive who could bear witness in person, remembrance is a challenge. Klein suggested that memorials need to become more digital and mobile in order to appeal to the younger generation in particular – not only on social media, but also in real areas of life such as sports clubs or music schools, writes German press agency.

Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) emphasized the responsibility of schools in the commemoration process. The memory of the Holocaust must be kept alive, especially in schools. Committed teachers and modern access, including via social media, are key. She condemned the massive anti-Semitism in Germany on the streets, in social media, universities and schools and called on society to take a decisive stand against it. (dpa/jek)