Olaf Scholz: the training of the pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the use of the F-16 in combat will be a signal for Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that training pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use the F-16 and other fighters in combat will be a long-term project and a signal for Russia. This opinion was expressed by the politician on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the portal reports. t online.

“What is connected with the training of pilots is a long-term project,” the chancellor emphasized.

At the same time, according to him, the United States does not yet know “what will happen at the end of the training.” Olaf Scholz also expressed the opinion that the project to train Ukrainian pilots is a “message to Russia”, which indicates the continued support of Ukraine by the West in the long term.

The G7 summit is taking place in Hiroshima from May 19 to 21. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived there, where he is expected to meet with his American counterpart Joe Biden.

Earlier, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that Western countries had made a positive decision to supply F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv.

In turn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stressed that Moscow would take into account in its plans the intention of the United States and its NATO allies to supply fighter jets to Ukraine. According to him, Western countries continue to escalate the Ukrainian conflict.