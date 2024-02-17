Olaf Scholz: helping Ukraine is not easy, but EU countries need to spend on an equal basis with the USA

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Munich Security Conference called on the countries of the European Union (EU) to spend money on assistance to Ukraine on an equal basis with the United States. His words are conveyed RIA News.

“I know it's not easy. It’s not easy here in Germany either. In other countries, like ours, there are also critical voices that ask: “wouldn’t it be better to spend this money on other purposes?” — the German Chancellor spoke about helping Kyiv.

According to the politician, without an increase in defense production, as well as joint and regular financing and armament of Kyiv, everything else is “nothing.” “The point is that the conflict in the middle of Europe demanded a lot from us. Yes, the funds allocated now and in the future for our security are not enough in other areas, we feel it,” the chancellor emphasized.

Scholz cited the example of Washington, which since the beginning of the conflict has allocated just over $20 billion in military support to Ukraine per year, with a GDP of $28 trillion. “A comparable effort should be the least that any European country undertakes,” the politician said.

Earlier, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky discussed the guilt of the West in the abandonment of Avdiivka by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). In his opinion, the Ukrainian army lacks air defense and artillery equipment supplied by Western countries.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Syrsky, announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka on February 17. A senior Pentagon official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the United States considers Avdiivka a harbinger of new defeats for Ukraine without American help.