German Chancellor Scholz complained about Russia due to the cessation of gas supplies to Europe

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz blamed the rise in energy prices in Europe on Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, the German government is forced to buy more gas from Norway and create LNG terminals, and this costs much more.

Europe missed 120 billion cubic meters of gas

Scholz made his statement at the congress of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). According to him, after the cessation of gas supplies from Russia, Germany lost half of the gas it received, and Europe was missing 120 billion cubic meters of fuel.

Russia has cut off energy supplies to Europe. It was the Russian President who stopped gas supplies through a working gas pipeline Olaf ScholzChancellor of Germany

The Chancellor also said that the supply disruption had serious consequences for energy prices, with gas on world markets having to be paid 10 times more than before. He noted that the German government was forced to take drastic measures to correct the situation. Thus, the authorities decided to purchase more gas from Norway and build LNG terminals in the north of the country.

Russia criticized Scholz’s words about gas supplies

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev sharply criticized Scholz’s words. He called his statement a lie.

“The German lies and doesn’t blush! They themselves rejected, they themselves abandoned their people because of hatred of Russia, and now they dodge and lie,” Medvedev wrote on his page on the social network X.

European countries predicted gas shortages in case of cold winter

In the event of a cold winter, Europe will face a gas shortage, despite the record fullness of storage facilities, believes independent resource and energy market expert Vladimir Demidov. According to the analyst, the European Union’s (EU) gas storage capacity is approximately 100 billion cubic meters. Now they are 97 percent full, that is, 97 billion cubic meters.

In 2022, total gas consumption in the EU was 343 billion cubic meters, of which 95.7 billion came from households and the rest from industries. According to Demidov, during the five months of the winter season, the European Union spends about 65 percent of its total annual consumption, that is, if the level of consumption remains unchanged, the EU requires about 230 billion cubic meters, or 46 billion per month.

In the event of a colder winter, Europe will have to resort to stopping part of production capacity and further reducing the temperature in households, he believes.