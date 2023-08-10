Home page politics

Split

Is against raising the retirement age: Chancellor Olaf Scholz. © Bodo Schackow/dpa

Chancellor Scholz believes that anyone who wants to work longer should do so. An increase in the retirement age cannot be made with him.

Erfurt – Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejects an increase in the retirement age in Germany. “I am firmly convinced that we no longer need to keep raising the retirement age,” said the SPD politician at a public dialogue in Erfurt.

“Anyone who leaves school now at 17 has five decades of work ahead of them. I think that’s enough,” said Scholz. If someone wants to work longer, he should be able to do so – “but not because he has to, but because he or she can”.

Baden-Württemberg’s Finance Minister Danyal Bayaz, among others, recently warned that regular retirement at the age of 67 would not be sustainable if prosperity remained the same. In many professions, he increasingly considers working longer hours to be reasonable.

According to the current legal situation, the age limit will be gradually raised from 65 to 67 years without pension deductions. For those born in 1964 or later, the standard retirement age is 67 years. The traffic light coalition has so far ruled out a further increase.

Scholz also emphasized that, from his point of view, the statutory pension insurance system has “a good future”. Everyone can rest assured that the pension level will remain stable and not fall. dpa