BUndescendent Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised regions with a lot of wind power that grid fees will soon be relieved. “I’m pretty sure we’ll be able to do this this year,” said Scholz on Monday evening at a public event in Potsdam. “We’ll find a fair solution very quickly, which will of course lead to relief in the north and east.” The SPD politician also accused Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) of leading a bogus debate with the warning of different electricity price zones in Germany. The President of the Federal Network Agency, Klaus Müller, did not propose this path at all. Müller, who according to the wishes of the traffic light coalition should be responsible for a decision, had previously said that he could well understand the frustration of many citizens in regions with large wind power generation. Renewables expansion should be rewarded, not penalized.

Scholz said he had started talking to the 16 prime ministers. The problem of higher grid fees does not only exist in northern and eastern Germany, but also in areas in south-western Germany where wind turbines are built. “That has to be solved.” He was sure that there would be an amicable solution for East, West, North and South Germany.

Difference between connection costs and production share

The background is that cheap wind power is produced on a large scale, especially in the north and east, but people still have to pay higher electricity prices. This is because the cost of connecting wind turbines to the grid is comparatively high due to the distances between the plants and is passed on to the residents of the region where the wind turbines are built. The population density is also lower in the coastal regions, so that the costs are passed on to fewer people than in urban regions, for example. So there are actually different electricity price zones.

Scholz also indicated a willingness to talk about a subsidized industrial electricity price, which the SPD and the Greens are demanding. “It’s all debatable, even if I’m not really convinced,” said the chancellor. It’s more a question of ensuring that electricity prices fall structurally. In the long run, this isn’t possible with subsidies Do “tempo, tempo, tempo”.







Nord Stream process in Germany?

Scholz is also campaigning for a court case in Germany in connection with the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. “We will find out who did it as far as we can,” said Scholz on Monday evening at a citizens’ dialogue in Potsdam. “And we won’t not prosecute because we don’t like the result,” he said. “No one can hope for consideration.” There is no evidence that the US or Great Britain were behind the attack. “We definitely want to clarify this,” said the Chancellor. The Attorney General continues to work on the case.

The Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which run through the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were severely damaged by explosions on September 26, 2022, seven months after Russia attacked Ukraine. Sweden later announced that the remains of explosives had been found on the lines. That had fueled speculation that it was sabotage. Since then, Western countries and Russia have been blaming each other. Recently there had also been suspicions that Ukrainian actors could be behind an attack.