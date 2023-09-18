An the day before he left for New York, Olaf Scholz did what he regularly does in his free time: he went for an hour run. On the very jogging route where he recently fell and injured his face so much that he had to wear a black eye patch for a few days. The Chancellor deliberately maintained his route in order to quickly put the incident behind him psychologically. He just wants to keep doing what he was doing. Even if there was a small accident.

His trip to the United Nations General Assembly fits in well with this. Here too, Scholz, who arrived in New York on Sunday evening local time, is continuing what he has previously focused on in terms of foreign policy as Chancellor. He wants to use every opportunity on the East River to make Germany’s position on the Russian war of aggression clear, to reaffirm solidarity with Ukraine, and at the same time to counter Russian propaganda narratives.

“For us, there can be no business as usual in the United Nations as long as Russia has not withdrawn its troops,” said a senior German government official.

Courting the states of the global south

The Chancellor, who this time is accompanied by his wife Britta Ernst, who is no longer tied to a ministerial office in Brandenburg, is using the three days in New York to pursue a second focus of his foreign policy: realigning the relationship with the states of the so-called global south . The UN General Assembly is a good opportunity to meet many politicians from the southern hemisphere in one place.

Scholz has a busy program ahead of him; he is meeting with leaders of African states, the so-called C-10 group, as well as with the chairman of the African Union, as well as with the president of Algeria, the Brazilian president and also with the heads of government of small island states. Scholz has already traveled to countries in Africa, Latin America and Asia several times as Chancellor, and he wants to continue to do so, as do many ministers.







The German government wants to recognize the success of this German courting of new partners. Berlin’s interest in the countries of the global south is getting around among them and has become a topic, they say.

Scholz, who is taking part in the UN General Assembly for the second time as Chancellor and will also speak there himself on Tuesday, has a special reason for being in New York this year: because it is exactly 50 years since both German states Admitted to the United Nations on September 18, 1973.

A good 28 years after the end of the Second World War, they became equal members of the international community again. This was by no means a given, because after 1945 Germany was considered an “enemy state” according to the UN Charter. In addition, the Soviet Union prevented the Federal Republic from joining the UN, although it was already an active member of its specialized organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNESCO.

It was only the basic treaty between West Germany and the GDR in 1972, negotiated under Chancellor Willy Brandt (SPD), that paved the way for inclusion in a double pack. “The admission of both German states also represents a turning point – the end of an era, because they are both the successors of that Germany, whose aggression triggered the Second World War and led directly to the founding of the United Nations to ensure that nothing like this could happen “is happening again” wrote the “New York Times” at the time.







Olaf Scholz was a 15-year-old teenager at the time, but can still remember how much this step moved the German public at the time. The Chancellor will speak at a reception on this occasion, and three German ministers will be there: Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (both Greens) and Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD).

Finally, on Wednesday night, Scholz will speak at a meeting of the UN Security Council. It will be about Ukraine, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj is expected to take part alongside Scholz. It is planned that the Chancellor will meet him afterwards for a bilateral discussion.