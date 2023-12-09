Home page politics

More unpopular than ever before: Many Germans would like to swap their Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) – pictured – for Markus Söder (CSU). © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Gloomy results from the traffic light – and especially from Olaf Scholz. He lost the trust of the Germans. New dream chancellor: CSU boss Markus Söder.

Berlin – Even in Hamburg, observers are really trying to believe in a change for the better: “Politics has a lot to do with stamina, resilience and imperturbability, and Olaf Scholz has more than enough of everything” – that’s how he assesses it Hamburger Abendblatt the first half of the Federal Chancellor, its former first mayor Olaf Scholz (SPD), the balance of “a first half that was really bitter”. According to current surveys, fewer and fewer Germans believe in the virtues described by their head of government. Markus Söder (CSU) is on the rise for this.

Between 2011 and 2018, Scholz was First Mayor of Hamburg – then Vice Chancellor under Angela Merkel and has been the ninth Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany since December 2021. Possibly an on-call chancellor like that German press agency suggests: According to a recent survey, dissatisfaction with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the traffic light coalition is greater than ever before in the two-year government of the SPD, Greens and FDP. The opinion research institute YouGov 74 percent said Scholz was doing a very or rather bad job. On the other hand, only 20 percent think his work is rather good or very good. 73 percent were very or somewhat dissatisfied with the entire traffic light government and only 22 percent were very or somewhat satisfied. These are the worst values ​​in the monthly survey over the past two years.

The knives are also being sharpened within the party – the new Juso chairman Philipp Türmer attacks Scholz head-on: Looking at the survey results, he judged that Scholz’s course must be the wrong one. Above all, he sees too little social democracy being implemented in traffic lights. The imbalance in distributive justice concerns him – and calls for a campaign against increasing poverty in the country. According to Türmer, the Chancellor is too much of a traffic light moderator rather than a champion of social projects. “Scholz was never loved in his own party, his election victory only made this fade into the background,” writes the Funke Media Group.

New survey: CSU boss Markus Söder is the ideal chancellor

In Hamburg, too, he regularly raised concerns about being reliably where he was needed: in 2017, opponents of the G-20 summit marauded in Hamburg and left a field of rubble in the city center, during which “the mayor met with Trump, Trudeau, Merkel and Co . posed for a group photo in front of the Elbphilharmonie. And afterwards sat down with the heads of state and government in the Great Hall to listen to Beethoven, while parts of the city went up in flames a few kilometers away,” like that Hamburger Abendblatt criticized.

And there are currently new documents floating around that raise doubts about Scholz’s innocence in the Hamburg Cum Ex scandal. The Cum-Ex scandal is considered the largest tax fraud of all time. Stock traders, lawyers, bankers, but also banks and financial institutions carried out transactions whose aim was to get a tax that was paid only once back several times over. Mayor Olaf Scholz is said to have known about this, which they still want to prove to him because there is no proof of his innocence.

In the current survey, the pollsters also wanted to know which of twelve top politicians from all parties represented in the Bundestag they would most like to have as Chancellor if they could choose. Only five percent named Scholz as their dream chancellor. On the other hand, the Bavarian Prime Minister and CSU leader Markus Söder, who was favored as head of government by 15 percent of those surveyed, performed best.

New distribution: According to surveys, the SPD is now only the fourth strongest force

After all, the Osnabrück-born lawyer is waging a war on two fronts, which he may be too lenient on the inside and too stubborn on the outside. Migration policy has now grown beyond the government’s head, so the Greens dictated government policy until Scholz used directive authority to put his Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in her place in September and forced her to agree to the European Union’s compromise on Germany’s behalf. On the other hand, he had blocked all parties – including both his own and the Greens – from helping Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles against Russia.

The terms “Zaudern” and “Scholz” are increasingly being mentioned in the same breath. Olaf Scholz is obviously running his party down. The opinion research institute comes up with its current “Sunday question”. infratest-dimap The result: If there were a federal election on Sunday (December 10, 2023), the CDU/CSU would be the strongest force with 32 percent, followed by the AfD with 21 percent. With 14 percent, the SPD would be one point behind the Greens and would be the fourth strongest force. The traffic light would only get a total of 33 percent of the vote.

Also the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) There is little good about him: As finance minister under Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), Scholz cut a good figure between 2018 and 2021. She sees his credit as a “social worker who can handle money”. FAZ now playful – at least since the Federal Constitutional Court pulverized its budget planning – and asks: “The coalition has to spend far too much of its energy and time on dealing with its own crises. The prospects of this changing permanently are not very great. How is Scholz supposed to calm the arguments when the opium of billions in loans is no longer available and his own party demands that he finally fight for the SPD’s goals?

New situation: Olaf Scholz can’t seem to cope with a crisis

Olaf Scholz had said more than once in his political career that anyone who asked for leadership from him had to know that they would get it. As Chancellor, however, he has rarely proven himself to be the leader that the Germans want to see at the head of their government: someone who tells his party, his coalition and, above all, the citizens where to go and then implements what he wants holds correctly. Especially in stormy times, the country needs the certainty that it is in the right, strong hands.

Olaf Scholz obviously can’t deal with a crisis. On the contrary, he is making it worse because under his leadership the party landscape is eroding and the AfD seems to be gaining sovereignty over the regulars’ tables. Scholz always urges calm action and pragmatism – his interpretation of “We can do it” sounded rather cold, but somehow convincing. In his speech on migration policy at the economic conference of the SPD parliamentary group in Berlin in October 2023, he warned that “as a state, we have to ensure that we are efficient” – but hardly anyone believes that he can manage that.

The “turning point” that he spoke of at the beginning of 2022 is still hidden under the horizon, but the challenges are moving up the sky as ever darker clouds: integration, housing shortages, national bankruptcy, debt for future generations and eroding trust in political leadership .

New doubts: Germany is losing faith in Scholz’s promises

This distrust has long since affected science, as the German military historian Sönke Neitzel made clear in the ARD podcast “Strategies and Armed Forces” using the example of increasing the arms budget: NATO demands that its partners pay two percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) annually. i.e. the total economic performance of a state can be contributed to NATO’s defense. What Germany also regularly underperformed and wants to change in the future due to the “turning point”. That would be an estimated up to 30 billion euros per year in addition to current defense spending. Neitzel thinks this is an empty promise.

“Scholz can give important, good speeches at certain moments; What comes next in politics is always worthy of interpretation. And Olaf Scholz doesn’t even know whether he will still be Chancellor in 2027, for example. I think this is more of a signal to the opposition and the FDP to undermine the debt brake. And that means he stays below the political pain threshold to, for example, take ten billion from citizens’ money and put it into defense. He won’t do that, he won’t take anything away from anyone.”

Loud FAZ But he has long since taken away something from the Germans: the “belief that they are being ruled by a pragmatist who knows his craft.” (Karsten Hinzmann)