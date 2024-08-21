Home policy

From: Kathrin Braun

Depends on Scholz’s support: the pro-European President Sandu (right). © Elena Covalenco/AFP

In view of the threat from Russia, Olaf Scholz wants to assure the Republic of Moldova of his support during a visit. But the cap on aid to Ukraine is damaging his credibility.

Chisinau – Angela Merkel stores a small wine collection in Moldova. A few dozen bottles, marked with her name and a German flag, under a thick layer of dust, 80 meters underground. Merkel was given the collection as a token of appreciation during her visit in 2012, because wine is the country’s great pride and no German head of government had ever visited the republic in Eastern Europe before – a small spot between Ukraine and Romania, then known as Moldova. There was huge excitement, and the media in Moldova reported on it for days. And many people wondered whether the Chancellor didn’t have more important things to do, given the euro crisis and the heated talks with Greece.

It will be twelve years before a German chancellor travels to the former Soviet republic again. When Olaf Scholz lands in the capital Chisinau yesterday, the issues from Merkel’s visit are still current: Moldova’s aspirations to join the EU, the power of criminal oligarchs and the unresolved Transnistria issue – a pro-Russian separatist region on the border with Ukraine. But the circumstances are completely different today. In contrast to 2012, Moldova now has a clear European perspective, and accession talks have been underway for several weeks. And Transnistria is no longer just a tiny, bizarre entity that almost no one in Europe knows about – but rather a dangerous powder keg where Putin would probably deploy his troops if he ever decided to attack Moldova.

Moldova also threatened by Russia: Transnistria a dangerous powder keg

The concern about this scenario is enormous. Today, hardly anyone is asking whether the Chancellor has better things to do than travel to Moldova after his summer vacation. Parliamentary elections are taking place there in October. Scholz wants to assure the pro-European President Maia Sandu of his support – a signal to the forces close to the Kremlin who want to overthrow Sandu. Experts estimate that Moscow has already spent hundreds of millions of US dollars on disinformation in Moldova this year. Just a few weeks ago, the Russia-friendly SOR party was declared unconstitutional. Its leader, Ilan Shor, is considered a henchman of the Kremlin and is wanted in Moldova on an arrest warrant.

Scholz has already assured Sandu of his solidarity at several meetings. “Let me be clear, Germany continues to stand by your side. We will support the Republic of Moldova to the best of our ability,” he said in May during a visit by Sandu to Berlin. But the Chancellor’s credibility on this issue is ailing these days. Moldovan media are also reporting on the squabble over the German budget – and the resulting bans on support for Ukraine. Aid has been almost halved for 2025, with only four billion euros to go to the military, and even less in the years after that. No new promises are to be made to Kiev at all.

Scholz visits Moldova – and emphasizes support for Ukraine

Scholz rejects all accusations. “We will support Ukraine for as long as it is necessary. And we will be the biggest national supporter of Ukraine in Europe. Only the USA does more as a major world power,” he stressed in Chisinau. All people in Ukraine can rely on that. Only the source of money would change, he had already made clear in Berlin: According to a decision by the G7 states, Kiev is to receive a loan of 50 billion euros, the interest on which is to be financed from the proceeds of frozen Russian state assets.

CDU defense politician Roderich Kiesewetter had previously demanded that Scholz use his trip as an opportunity to send a “clear signal.” He should make it clear that Germany will “intensify” its assistance, Kiesewetter told World TV. SPD foreign policy expert Michael Roth also criticized the capping of military aid. “And what annoys me most is that in the end the impression has been created that for some in Germany, coalition peace is more important than a just peace for Ukraine,” he said. RTL and ntv.

The small republic is considered one of the poorest in Europe. Given its population of just 2.5 million, it has taken in more Ukrainian refugees than any other country in Europe. Expectations of support from Berlin are therefore likely to be high – far higher than they were twelve years ago under Merkel.