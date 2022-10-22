German Chancellor Scholz urged not to allow steps leading to a direct conflict between Russia and NATO

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused to believe that the Ukrainian conflict would escalate into a world war, but urged not to lose vigilance. About this on Saturday, October 22, informs Welt am Sonntag.

“I don’t think that this will happen, but at least we must not lose sight of the danger,” he assessed the likelihood of such a scenario. According to the politician, careless steps are simply unacceptable in the current situation.

A direct conflict between Russia and NATO cannot be allowed, Scholz concluded.

Meanwhile, Scholz also announced the readiness of the West to increase sanctions pressure on Russia. According to him, the sanctions will be imposed as long as the special operation continues.

Earlier, Konstantin Vorontsov, Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, warned that by pumping Kyiv with weapons, NATO is approaching the dangerous line of a direct military clash with Russia. According to him, the supply of weapons to Ukraine by the EU and alliance countries makes them accomplices in aggression against Russia.