Scholz said he was confident of winning the 2025 elections

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was confident of winning the 2025 elections. He gave his chances of re-election appreciated in an interview with Tagesspiegel.

The politician also expressed confidence in the victory of his Social Democratic Party (SPD). “I firmly believe that I and the SPD will have such a strong mandate in 2025 that we will lead the next government,” he shared.

Moreover, Scholz believes that the ruling coalition will last until the end of its term.

At the end of August, the German chancellor announced his intention to seek re-election for a second term. He noted that when he was elected to his post in 2021, the situation in the country was no less dire.