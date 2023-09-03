BUndecancellor Olaf Scholz continues to avoid taking a clear position in the discussion about a government electricity price reduction. In an interview with Deutschlandfunk, the SPD politician instead called for more discussion about where the money for such a subsidy should come from. It is easier to say who should be helped than to name the source of the money, Scholz said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk.

The Chancellor mentioned three options for financing: the other electricity price payers will pay for the reduction in the electricity price for individual companies, the taxpayers will bear the costs, or new debt will be taken on. “And I think it’s quite obvious that there are still very different views in Parliament,” said Scholz.

FDP against it

Electricity prices have risen due to energy shortages after Russian gas supplies were cut after the attack on Ukraine. Scholz wants to lower prices primarily through the expansion of renewable energy sources. The Greens and the SPD parliamentary group are calling for a state-subsidized electricity price for companies particularly affected by high energy costs for a transitional phase. The FDP is against it, but sympathizes with a reduction in the electricity tax, which would then apply to everyone.

The First Parliamentary Secretary of the FDP, Johannes Vogel, reiterated his party’s position. “It is unfair if a few companies benefit from a low electricity price, but other businesses in the trades or medium-sized businesses and the citizens do not – and then have to finance it,” he told the broadcaster ntv. If the price of electricity fell by two cents per kilowatt hour, that would be of great help to many energy-intensive companies. “If the coalition partners also say that the electricity price is too high, we must consider together how we can work out some leeway in the budget.”

Chancellor Scholz was generally skeptical about calls for further major support for the economy. “An international magazine said that Germany would have to run up a lot of debt. And to be honest, those who are discussing this in Germany don’t say this sentence,” he said. “But the fact that we are now basically getting into a mode where 100 billion debts a year is somehow a completely normal thing, I don’t think that would be a good idea.”







If the economy does not want the debt brake to be lifted, then it must also say “that it is good that we are supporting the economy on a large scale”. But not with such hundred-billion programs.