Chancellor Olaf Scholz takes part in the press conference after the meeting with the heads of government of the Baltic States. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

After the re-election of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, EU leaders congratulated him. Chancellor Scholz speaks of a “strong bond” between Germany and Turkey.

Berlin – Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised Germany’s cooperation with Turkey after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s election victory.

“Germany and Turkey are close partners and allies – we are also closely linked socially and economically,” wrote the SPD politician on Twitter in the evening. He also congratulated Erdogan on his re-election. “Now we want to push our common issues with renewed vigour,” said Scholz.

EU leaders congratulate Erdogan on election victory

Other EU leaders also congratulated Erdogan on his re-election. “I look forward to further expanding the EU-Turkey relationship,” wrote EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter in the evening. It is of strategic importance for both the EU and Turkey to “promote these relations for the benefit of our peoples”.

EU Council President Charles Michel also congratulated Erdogan. “I look forward to working with you again to deepen EU-Turkey relations in the years to come,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also congratulated Erdogan on the election victory. “I congratulate the President of Turkey @RTErdogan on the victory in the presidential elections,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter. He is counting on further cooperation in the bilateral area and on strengthening Europe’s security.

Kilicdaroglu indirectly admits defeat

According to the state news agency Anadolu, after counting almost 99 percent of the votes, Erdogan came to 52 percent, challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu to 48 percent of the votes. Erdogan was able to win the runoff election. He will remain in office for another five years. Opposition leader Kilicdaroglu indirectly admitted defeat.

Around 61 million people were called to vote in Turkey. Eligible voters in Germany and other countries have already voted. Today is also the anniversary of the government-critical Gezi protests of 2013. dpa