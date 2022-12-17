German Chancellor Scholz denied the inability of the Bundeswehr to defend the country

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assessed the ability of the German army to defend and denied claims that the Bundeswehr in its current state is not capable of defending the country. His words lead TASS.

“The Bundeswehr is effective, it has proved it many times, and any other statement will not be fair in relation to the activities of our soldiers,” the head of government emphasized. At the same time, he added that, taking into account the changing situation in the world, more funds should be invested in the modernization of the armed forces. Separately, Scholz pointed out that the Bundeswehr is again able to repel an attack on the territory of the country or its allies.

So the chancellor denied the information that recently appeared in the German media that the Bundeswehr is unable to fully fulfill its obligations within NATO. This fact was allegedly recognized by German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, the newspaper wrote. Spiegel with reference to the report to the defense committee.

The document stated that the shortcomings of the German army concern not only foreign missions, but also domestic tasks. So, there are problems with ensuring the security of military airspace, among them the aging of ground systems, radar stations, on-board radio equipment. At the moment, they provide operational readiness, but in the future, an increase in the frequency of equipment failures can be expected.