Germany has a new defense minister after the resignation this Monday of Christine Lambrecht, who was its head for just over a year. The current Minister of the Interior of Lower Saxony, Boris Pistorius, 62, has been chosen to lead one of the most important government departments in the middle of the war in Ukraine. The 62-year-old Social Democratic politician will be appointed by the federal president and will be sworn in in Parliament on Thursday.

“I am very pleased to have appointed Boris Pistorius, a leading politician of our country, to the post of Defense Minister. Pistorius is a well-versed politician who has managerial experience, has been involved in security policy for years and, with his competence, steadfastness and big heart, is exactly the right person to lead the Bundeswehr in these changing times,” declared the chancellor. Olaf Scholz.

Pistorius is an SPD historian with extensive experience in security who, before being Minister of the Interior and Sports in Lower Saxony, was mayor of Osnabrück. He has spent nearly a decade in his current role, leading the police and emergency services of his country. The German press highlights that, unlike the previous Defense officials, he does have direct experience in the Army because he did his military service at the Steuben barracks, in Achim, at the beginning of the eighties.

With the appointment of Pistorius, the Scholz Cabinet will no longer be equal, unless the chancellor takes the opportunity to change another of his ministers. In the electoral campaign, the chancellor promised that at least half of his government team would be made up of women.

Lambrecht announced his resignation on Monday as the head of the Armed Forces after several days of rumors and speculation about his imminent departure. Lambrecht’s resignation came after a series of setbacks that ended up convincing almost everyone, including her fellow party members, that she was not the right person to lead the Army at such a delicate moment as the current. Her credibility as the leader of the Bundeswehr in the middle of the war in the Ukraine was already too damaged.

The change in Defense occurs in the middle of a paradigm shift in Germany’s foreign and defense policy and a few days after a decisive meeting of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine, the so-called Ramstein format, in which the sending of Western main battle tanks to the kyiv army will be discussed. It is the next big decision for the chancellor, who is under pressure from his Western allies to send the modern German-made Leopard 2 tanks or at least allow them to be re-exported from countries that want to ship them, such as Poland and Finland.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Until now Scholz has refused to do both because of the escalation danger of seeing German tanks engaging Russian armor on the Ukrainian battlefield. But his main argument, based on the fact that Berlin should not act alone, has fallen apart. The United Kingdom confirmed on Monday that it will send 14 of its Challengers, the equivalent of the German Leopard, to kyiv. It will thus become the first partner to bring modern Western-made battle tanks to the conflict, the last red line that remains to be crossed for the allies.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.