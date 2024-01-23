vor the new day-long strike at the railway, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) appealed to the locomotive drivers to make moderate use of their right to strike. Taking industrial action is one of the freedoms “that are so firmly regulated in our Basic Law that they cannot simply be abolished – not even through laws,” he said on Tuesday in Berlin. “That doesn’t stop anyone from making wise use of their opportunities and their rights. And that is my appeal.”

The German Locomotive Drivers' Union (GDL) wants to bring large parts of rail traffic to a standstill for around six days from Wednesday morning. It is the union's longest strike to date. Freight traffic is scheduled to start on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. The industrial dispute is expected to last until Monday evening, making it the first time in the ongoing collective bargaining dispute to cover a full weekend.

In view of the impending railway strike, the CDU Bundestag member Gitta Connemann has called for the law to be tightened in order to prevent such strikes in the future. “In critical infrastructure, an arbitration procedure must first be completed before a strike takes place,” said the chairwoman of the SME and Economic Union (MIT) on Deutschlandfunk on Tuesday. This must be enshrined in law in the future. The train drivers' union GDL did not take this into account. Secondly, there must be a legal obligation for an emergency service and thirdly, there must be advance notice for a strike. A strike around public holidays must be prevented.

There have been no negotiations in the rail strike since November 24th, and the GDL has lost “moderation and center,” criticized Connemann. “Clearly the problem lies with the GDL,” she emphasized. The GDL chairman Claus Weselsky is “taking the whole country, so to speak in hostage.” In other EU countries there have long been stricter legal regulations for strikes in critical infrastructure. “Nobody wants to ban strikes. In no area. But in energy supply, emergency services, railways or airports, a strike must be the last resort.”







DB is working on an emergency timetable

For long-distance transport, customers can now view the railway's emergency timetable online, as the company announced upon request on Tuesday afternoon. The usual timetable information on the Internet shows whether a train is running or not. During previous strikes, only around one in five long-distance trains were on the move, and all others were canceled.

The railway also expects significant restrictions on regional transport in the next few days, although the severity will vary from region to region.

The railway once again called on the union to return to the negotiating table. “It is now time to come together, negotiate, find compromises,” said the spokeswoman. “We are ready to come together for negotiations and discussions at any time and any place.”







Car rental companies are experiencing significantly higher demand

Car rental companies are currently recording more bookings. “We are currently observing a significantly increased demand nationwide this week,” said a spokesman for the listed car rental company Sixt on Tuesday. Competitor Europcar emphasized that it basically still had many free vehicles. “It could be tight up to and including Wednesday, as we have already received numerous bookings,” said Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group Germany, Tobias Zisik.

Mediation portals also aggressively advertise for people switching. “Bye bye Bahnsinn, hello car sharing,” says circular emails from the providerbilliger-mietwagen.de, which offers car sharing offers in addition to rental cars. Despite increasing demand, car rental companies are giving hope to those who urgently need transportation. “Experience shows that many customers are still rescheduling,” said Europcar manager Zisiki. “That means it is possible that there will be cancellations and rental cars will be available again.” As of Thursday, things are looking very good again across Germany.