Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced new arms shipments to Ukraine to defend against the Russian invasion, explained Germany’s difficulties in supplying heavy war material to the kyiv authorities and warned of the danger that the conflict in Eastern Europe can trigger a nuclear war. “The possibilities of the ‘Bundeswehr’ (federal army) to supply more weapons from its own arsenal are practically exhausted. But we will send everything that can be made available, such as anti-tank weapons, anti-tank mines and artillery ammunition, “says Scholz in an interview published today by the digital Spiegel Online. “That is why we have prepared, in dialogue with German industry and in contact with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, a list of military equipment that can be delivered quickly,” says the Berlin chief executive, who stresses that “we pay for these arms supplies. U.S”.

Scholz stresses that there is no point in sending heavy and sophisticated war material to Ukraine and that such equipment, such as tanks and other armored vehicles, developed by the former Soviet Union with which the Ukrainian military is familiar, must be supplied. “Military material must be used without lengthy training, without further logistical needs and without soldiers from our countries to handle it,” says the Federal Chancellor, who stresses that “it is no coincidence that several NATO partners in Eastern Europe have supplied these weapons and that so far no Western partner has provided tanks. Scholz points out that “the gaps that these supplies cause to the partners can be successively filled with material from Germany, as we have just agreed with Slovenia.” He is referring to the pact reached between Berlin and Ljubljana for Slovenia to deliver Soviet T-72 main battle tanks to Ukraine in exchange for Germany replacing them with modern German-made tanks.

Scholz also defends himself against criticism for his indecisive policy towards Ukraine and his lack of communication. “For Germany my announcement that we would send weapons to that region at war has been a profound change of course,” highlights the Social Democratic politician, so as to remember that Berlin had until now maintained a strict policy on the supply of weapons, which prohibited sending material war to conflict regions. “Many of those who previously categorically rejected this step are now overriding themselves with demands to send much more without knowing exactly what the situation is,” says the head of the German government for whom “in this situation you have to keep a cool head and take well-balanced decisions, since our country is responsible for maintaining peace and security throughout Europe. I consider that it is not justified for Germany and NATO to turn Ukraine into parties to the war.”

«There is no manual for this situation in which it can be read from what point NATO will be considered as part of the war. The manual is written daily and some lessons still await us. That is why it is important that we reflect on each step and reach a close consensus. For me it is an absolute priority to avoid an escalation involving NATO. That’s why I don’t look askance at the polls or allow myself to be irritated by shrill shouting. The consequences of an error would be dramatic », emphasizes Scholz to explain his prudence. He adds that Russia is “in dramatic difficulties” due to the effect of Western sanctions, the damage to its economy and “the chain of military defeats that government propaganda can no longer cover up” and points out that “a cold peace, which is not sealed with an agreement, it will not free Russia from the sanctions regime. Putin is under enormous pressure.”

The federal chancellor emphasizes that his goal in the conflict between kyiv and Moscow is to achieve “a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops. There must be a peace agreement that enables Ukraine to defend itself in the future. We will rearm it so that your safety is guaranteed. And we are willing to be a guarantor power. There will be no dictated peace like the one Putin is interested in.” Scholz also refuses to give up gas supplies from Russia. “I don’t see at all that a gas embargo would lead to the end of the war. If Putin were open to economic arguments, he would never have started this war madness », he comments and assures that his goal is to avoid« a dramatic economic crisis »and the loss of millions of jobs and the closure of companies. “That would have appreciable consequences for our country, Europe and the financing of the reconstruction of Ukraine,” warns Scholz, who criticizes that many do not reflect on “the global consequences.” He finally declares to do “everything possible to prevent an escalation leading to a Third World War. There should be no nuclear war.”