In a podcast by Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz announced that the federal government will now commission a study to investigate racism in the police. “We’re still thinking about what to call them,” said the SPD politician in Podcast “Machiavelli” of the WDR radio station “Cosmo”.

Scholz said that he is currently exchanging ideas “every other day” with Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU). “A study should have been commissioned long ago,” criticized Vice Chancellor Scholz. “The solution has to be that we investigate.” He is confident that this will happen soon.

The government had already announced an investigation into possible racist tendencies in the police in June. Seehofer, however, rejects a racism study to be carried out by independent scientists solely for the police, but is open to a broader study on racism in society.

In a study that focused solely on the police, Seehofer suspected that all police officers were under general suspicion. Scholz had already spoken out in favor of such a police study at the time. Seehofer’s refusal was not only met with criticism from politicians from the SPD, the Left Party and the Greens. In the past few weeks, suspected right-wing extremist cases had become known to the police and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in North Rhine-Westphalia and the Berlin police. There had already been such a thing in Hessen before. (Tsp, dpa)