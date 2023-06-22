In Ukraine, they realized that the country has no chance of joining the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) at the moment. This was announced on June 22 by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“The Ukrainian government has itself declared that joining NATO is out of the question as long as Russia is in a state of with Ukraine,” the TV channel quoted the chancellor as saying. ZDF.

He also added that NATO and the European Union (EU), together with the G7 countries, are developing “effective and long-term security commitments.” In this regard, the chancellor stressed, “strengthening the real combat capability of Ukraine” is an “absolute priority” for the West.

At the same time, Scholz noted that Sweden, in turn, should join NATO as soon as possible, following the recent example of Finland.

Earlier, on June 22, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed by phone the possible prospects for Kyiv’s entry into NATO with Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The Kyiv authorities have fully concentrated on the possible components of a NATO decision on the prospects for Ukraine’s membership, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Prior to that, on June 17, US President Joe Biden said that Ukraine’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance under a simplified scheme is not considered. Biden stressed that in order to join NATO, Kyiv must meet the same requirements as the rest of the bloc.

On June 7, Stoltenberg noted that if Ukraine does not win the conflict with Russia, then there will be no point in discussing its membership in the alliance. He also called on all members of the bloc to “demonstrate unity” in support of Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 1 that Ukraine’s hopes of membership in the alliance were becoming increasingly distant. However, according to him, NATO should make a decision in favor of Kyiv.

On September 30, 2022, Ukraine applied to join NATO on an accelerated basis. Then Zelensky said that in fact Ukraine is already in NATO and meets the standards of the alliance.