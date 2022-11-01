Scholz said that grain from Russia can be exported all over the world

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has denied claims that Russia has been subject to any sanctions preventing it from importing grain. He noted that Moscow can send him to any country in the world, reports TASS.

“Ukraine and Russia are the largest exporters primarily of wheat and related products, including fertilizers, and therefore, it is perhaps very important to take the opportunity to say again that the export of wheat, barley and everything else that is produced in Ukraine, as well as in Russia, has never been subject to sanctions,” Scholz said.

He also stressed that Russian grain could be exported all over the world.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, said that ships flying Turkish flags would continue to export grain from Ukraine through humanitarian corridors. He added that there are no problems with the departure of ships under Turkish flags, they will leave the ports further.