Germany deliberately did not impose sanctions against Russian gas, since so many countries depend on fuel supplies from Russia. This was announced on November 11 by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“We did not impose sanctions on gas. There are no sanctions against gas. Neither Germany, nor the EU, nor the G7 countries have imposed sanctions,” Scholz said on the radio NDR.

The German leader also noted that Germany itself received only half of the gas from Russia: “Others (countries – Ed.) Are dependent on 80-90%, and in many respects it happened historically – because they are located further to the east and their infrastructures were built in a way.”

Earlier, on November 10, Bundestag deputy, member of the committee on economy and energy, Steffen Kotre, said that Germany cannot guarantee itself a reliable gas supply in winter, despite almost full storage facilities.

According to a member of the Bundestag, assurances of full storage facilities are a smoke screen. In practice, stocks can last only a month. An alternative to gas from Russia will be many times more expensive. And as a consequence, rising gas prices will lead to a decrease in the well-being of the population.

Western countries decided to reduce their dependence on Russian energy resources against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced on February 24. However, all this has already turned into economic problems in Europe, causing a sharp rise in prices for fuel, food and utilities.

